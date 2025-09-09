Stocks in news: Infosys, Vikram Solar, Amanta Health, Voltamp, RailTel, Hudco, IRB Infra

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly higher on Monda, as the fag end selling dragged the markets lower amid the prevailing cautious stance. BSE Sensex rose only 76.54 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 80,787.30, while NSE's Nifty50 added 32.15 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 24,773.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 09, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Recently listed Vikram Solar and Regaal Resources will announce their results for June 2025 quarter later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) and QVC exports shall trade ex-dividend today.

Amanta Healthcare: Shares of pharmaceuticals and API player will make their stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 126 crore via IPO between September 01-03. It sold its shares for Rs 120-126 apiece with a lot size of 119 shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 82.61 times.

Voltamp Transformers: Promoter Kunjal Patel is likely to offload up to 7.88 lakh shares, or around 7 per cent equity, in Voltamp Transformers through a block deal, suggest media reports citing sources. The floor price for the deal has been set at Rs 7,600, taking the transaction to Rs 598.88 crore.

Advertisement

Infosys: The second-largest IT services company of India announced that its board of directors will consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting scheduled for September 11, 2025. Infosys' most recent share buyback took place in 2022. It has approved a Rs 9,300-crore buyback programme with a maximum buyback price of Rs 1,850 per share.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway engineering company has received multiple orders worth Rs 713.55 crore from the State Project Director (SPD), Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

Housing & Urban Development Corporation: The state-owned lender said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra, in Mumbai. The non-binding MoU aims to create a collaborative partnership between the two entities to support land acquisition, housing, and infrastructure development in Nagpur.

Advertisement

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate firm announced the signing of a joint development agreement for a luxury residential project in East Bengaluru. The project spans approximately 10.75 acres and offers a saleable area potential of 2.5 million square feet, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 2,500 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG maker announced that its material subsidiary, PT Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia, has begun construction of a new manufacturing site in Kendal, Indonesia, likely to be completed in 18-36 months with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The expansion aims to add approximately 15 per cent capacity to its existing operations in the home care and personal care categories.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The infra and toll collection company announced toll collections of Rs 563.2 crore in August 2025, an increase of 12 per cent compared to Rs 502.6 crore in the same month last year.

Strides Pharma: The drug firm announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore, has entered into a strategic product development partnership with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. The collaboration aims to enhance Strides’ pipeline of nasal spray products for the US market across a range of therapeutic areas.

Arkade Developers: The real estate company has detected a malware incident affecting select IT systems. Immediate action has been taken to mitigate the impact and secure the systems. Relevant authorities have been duly notified. The company continues to monitor the situation closely while maintaining business as usual.

Advertisement

John Cockerill India: The industrial products player has received a contract worth Rs 50 crore from Godawari Power and Ispat, for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a 6HI cold rolling mill to be installed at Tilda, Chhattisgarh, including supervision of erection and commissioning.

Bartronics India: The IT solutions company has entered into an MoU with Net Zero Initiative to explore opportunities for large-scale sustainable agriculture and carbon credit generation.

Supreme Power Equipment: The transformers maker has received a new order worth Rs 10.02 crore from a reputed power company in Karnataka. However, the international order received in July 2025 for the supply of a 9 MVA power transformer from Mexico (North American market) has been terminated.