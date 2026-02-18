Top stocks in news: Infy, AEL, Eternal, BHEL, Dabur, Hexaware, Ola Electric, Tata Steel

Indian benchmark indices kicked settled with decent gains Tuesday, recovering from recent corrections led by AI-disruptions. The BSE Sensex jumped 173.81 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 83,450.96, while NSE's Nifty50 added 42.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 25,725.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 18, 2026:

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Coal India, Hindustan Aeronautics ONGC, Oil India, IRB Infra, Bharat Forge, CMS Info Systems, Goodluck India, GR Infra, Honda India Power, Indraprastha Gas, MSTC, Natco Pharma, Precision Wires, Premco Global, Torrent Pharma, Ashiana Housing, AVT Natural Products, Bhansali Engineering, Bhaskar Agrochem, Bliss GVS shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Onix Solar Energy, Sadhana Nitro Chem and Sical Logistics shall trade ex-date for rights issue today, while shares of Bazel International shall trade ex-bonus today.

Steel & Aluminium stocks: Companies including JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco and Nalco may remain under the spotlight amid the reports that the Trump administration's plans to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Infosys: The software solutions player has unveiled its AI-first value framework to help global enterprises unlock AI value at scale, harnessing the power of its industry-leading generative and agentic AI suite, Infosys Topaz. It is expected to enable the company to tap into an incremental AI-first services opportunity of $300–400 billion by 2030, says a recent Nasscom–McKinsey report.

Adani Enterprises: A wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Group's flagship firm-Adani Road Transport (ARTL)- has completed the acquisition of 49 per cent shareholding of Sree Vishwa Varadhi. The acquisition aligns with ARTL’s strategic goal of expanding and strengthening its presence in the Roads sector.

Eternal: The new age internet based company has expanded its strategic collaboration with OpenAI to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its businesses, including Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure, along with its partner platforms and internal systems.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods major company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for a captive power plant in Burnpur. The size of the contract is estimated at Rs 1,200–1,500 crore.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT services and solutions provider announced the launch of an open version of RapidX, featuring native integration with Replit, an AI platform that enables users to turn natural-language descriptions into secure, production-ready enterprise software.

Ola Electric Mobility: The Bombay High Court at Goa stayed an arrest warrant issued against the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal by the District Consumer Commission of South Goa.

Saatvik Green Energy: The recently listed renewable energy company’s subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received an order worth Rs 44.10 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

Dabur India: The company board has appointed Herjit S Bhalla as Chief Executive Officer – India Business, under the category of Senior Management Personnel, effective April 15, 2026. The Board has also redesignated Mohit Malhotra, Whole-Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, as Whole-Time Director & Global Chief Executive Officer, effective February 17.

KNR Constructions: The infrastructure firm has received a consequential order for a tax refund from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle-2(2), Hyderabad, following the approval of its appeal by the CIT(A)-12, Hyderabad, for assessment year 2020-21.

Engineers India: The Board of Directors will meet on February 26 to consider a second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025–26.

Dilip Buildcon: The infrastructure company has been declared the L-1 bidder for a project worth Rs 702 crore from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat. The project involves the construction of a flood protection embankment on the River Narmada in Bharuch.

Bosch: The Company board has approved the appointment of Tillmann Olsen as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective June 1, 2026. He will succeed Karin Gilges, who will step down from the position effective May 31, 2026.

Healthcare Global Enterprises: The company board has approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares for an amount of up to Rs 425 crore via a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders as of the record date.

NDL Ventures: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance with NDL Ventures, paving the way for the consolidation of operations of both companies.