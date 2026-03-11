Top stocks in news: Infy, AEL, Waaree, IndiGo, BoB, HindZinc, AB Capital, SEDEMAC, Polycab

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Tuesday amid positive global sentiments led by fall in crude oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns. The BSE Sensex jumped 639.82 points, or 0.82 per cent, to close at 78,205.98, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 233.55 points, or 0.97 per cent, to end at 24,261.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 11, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services, Balmer Lawrie & Company and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of BCC Fuba India and Prabha Energy shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics: The Industrial solutions player will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, March 11 after the company raised a total of Rs 1,097 crore via IPO between March 04-06, selling its shares for Rs 1,352 apiece. The issue was overall booked only 2.68 times.

Infosys: The digital services major has announced a new strategic collaboration with Incora to advance the use of artificial intelligence across Incora’s global supply chain operations. Incora, a leading provider of supply chain solutions in the aerospace and defense industry, will work closely with Infosys to implement AI-enabled capabilities supporting operations in 60 countries.

Adani Enterprises: The Gautam Adani-led company's subsidiary Adani Road Transport has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent equity shares of DP Jain TOT Toll Roads, along with 100 per cent optionally convertible redeemable preference shares. With this acquisition, DPJ TOT has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Road Transport.

Waaree Energies: The solar energy solutions player's subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas Inc has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement with United Solar Holdings Inc for the subscription of approximately 53,68,551 Series B preferred shares of USH for $30 million.

InterGlobe Aviation: Pieter Elbers has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 10. Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, will assume management responsibilities on an interim basis.

Bank of Baroda: The PSU lender has kept its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) unchanged for all tenures, effective March 12.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal miner has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CMR Green Technologies, India’s leading non-ferrous recycling company, to establish a zinc alloy manufacturing facility at Zinc Park. This is the second major partnership for Zinc Park, following Hindustan Zinc’s earlier MoU with Tripura Group.

Aditya Birla Capital: The shadow lender has invested Rs 750 crore on a rights basis in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Housing Finance. Following the investment, there is no change in the shareholding percentage, and Aditya Birla Housing Finance continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Polycab India: The Income Tax Authority has reduced the tax demand against Polycab India to Rs 57.58 crore, down from Rs 327.47 crore, for the Assessment Year 2024–25.

HG Infra Engineering: The infra and EPC company has received an order worth Rs 401.33 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy in Anuppur. The order involves the execution of civil and P-way works for the development of railway infrastructure at the 2×800 MW Thermal Power Project in Anuppur.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has announced its entry into industrial real estate with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre industrial development in Devanahalli. The development will offer approximately 2 million square feet of leasable space.

Central Bank of India: The state-run lender has renewed its co-lending partnership with Capri Global Capital to offer loans at competitive rates. The participation of both entities in this arrangement will lead to greater portfolio expansion for Central Bank of India and Capri Global Capital.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The real estate company has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Whitefield, with a total estimated saleable area of around 2.5 lakh square feet and a topline potential of around Rs 330 crore.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable energy player has signed a contract for the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works for a ground-mounted solar PV plant of 300 MWac / 420 MWp. The project is scheduled to be completed during FY 2027–28.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The logistics solutions player is strengthening Caterpillar’s global supply chains from India by establishing a 40,000 sq ft warehousing facility at the Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Mannur village. The facility will enable parts procurement from multiple countries and support Caterpillar’s manufacturing operations.