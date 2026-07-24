Top stocks in news: Infy, Shadowfax, RailTel, IndiGo, Coforge, Meesho, Caliber Mining, MOFSL

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on persistent selling as rising crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. Concerns over inflationary pressures and corporate margin risks further dampened market mood. The BSE Sensex fell 363.66 points, or 0.47 per cent to settle at 76,391.39, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 126.65 points, or 0.53 per cent to close at 23,869.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 24, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, Shriram Finance, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Cards, ACC, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, CG Power, Container Corporation of India, CreditAccess Grameen, Dalmia Bharat, Hindustan Zinc, Jindal Steel, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lodha Developers, REC, Steel Authority of India, and Welspun Corp shall announced a results for June 2026 quarter today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Laboratories, Abbott India, Advanced Enzyme, Birla Corp, CMPDI, Concord Biotech, Crompton Greaves,, Fiem Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Intellect Design Arena,, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jubilant Pharmova, Karur Vysya Bank, Kirloskar Brothers, Info Edge (India), Neuland Laboratories, NOCIL, PDS, Radico Khaitan, Shyam Metalics, Zydus Lifesciences and more shall trade ex-dividend.

Corporate actions today: Shares of India Radiators shall trade ex-date amalgamation, while shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospital shall trade ex-split. Shares of Kalind will trade ex-split and bonus today. Shares of Capital Infra Trust shall trade ex-date for income distribution.

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Caliber Mining & Logistics: Shares of coal mining player shall make its stock market debut on Friday, July 27 after the company raised a total of Rs 450 crore between July 17-24, selling its shares for Rs 424 apeice. The issue was overall subscribed more than 146 times during the bidding period.

Shadowfax Technologies: Eight Roads, Walmart-owned Flipkart, and Korea's IMM India Fund are likely to sell shares worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in Shadowfax through block deals, with a floor price of Rs 197 per share, a discount of 9.8 percent from its previous close, suggest some media reports.

Infosys: The IT solutions major reported a 12.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 7,769 crore, while revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 48,211 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Its ebit surged 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 10,163 crore, while margins improved to 21.1 per cent for the quarter.

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InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore for the June 2026 quarter, compared with a net profit of Rs 2,176.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations, however, rose 19.9 per cent YoY to Rs 24,584.1 crore. EBITDAR declined 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,832.5 crore, with margins contracting to 15.6 per cent from 28 per cent.

Meesho: The e-commerce platform reported a narrowed consolidated net loss of Rs 132.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 289.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped 48.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,712.8 crore. Ebitda margins improved sharply by 820 basis points to -6.05 per cent for the quarter.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway player has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) from North Central Railway - Ncr for improvement of Track circuits by provision of MSDAC in parallel of existing DCTC and other associated work at 14 Stations in ALJN-DER section of Prayagraj Division amounting to Rs 32.75 crore.

Coforge: The IT solutions player has announced the launch of Coforge Nuuron, an AI operating system (AI-OS) designed to help enterprises move beyond isolated AI initiatives and industrialise AI-driven outcomes across their businesses.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The financial services player reported a 9.6 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,273.1 crore, while revenue increased 25.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,425.8 crore for the three-months ended on June 30, 2026. Its assets under management cross Rs 2.12 lakh crore mark for the period. Wealth management business reported a 46 per cent YoY PAT growth.

Cyient: The engineering and technology solutions company reported a 32.3 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.1 crore, while revenue from operations rose 21.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,075.7 crore for the April-June 2026 period. Ebit margins improved to 9 per cent for the quarter.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player's wholly-owned subsidiary- Pure and Cure Healthcare- has approved acquisition of Oriflame India's manufacturing business for total consideration of Rs 56 Crore. It includes two manufacturing plants at Roorkee, Uttarakhand and Noida, Uttar Pradesh, along with a leased warehouse situated at Noida.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The private lender reported a 113.1 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 75.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while net interest income increased 27.8 per cent YoY to Rs 315.7 crore. Provisions and contingencies declined 41 per cent YoY to Rs 36.7 crore. Gross NPA inched up sequentially to 6.6 per cent, while net NPA improved sharply to 1.27 per cent.

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Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The auto components maker reported a 46.7 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 178.5 crore, while revenue from operations surged 52.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,301.2 crore for the first quarter of FY27. Ebitda was up 49 per cent YoY to Rs 303 crore but margins declined 46 bps to 23.26 per cent for the quarter.

Orient Cement: The cement maker reported a 62.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 77 crore, while revenue from operations fell 30.3 per cent YoY to Rs 604 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 33.33 per cent YoY to Rs 144 crore, while margins improved 710 bps to 23.8 per cent for the reported quarter.