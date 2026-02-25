Top stocks in news: IRFC, Hindalco, Dr Reddys, Waaree, RVNL, Hexaware, Lupin, Schaeffler

Indian benchmark indices ended with big cuts on Tuesday amid the weakness in the IT counters led by renewed fears of AI-disruptions and persisting global trade tariff threats The BSE Sensex crashed 1,068.74 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 82,225.92, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 288.35 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 25,424.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 25, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of NBCC (India) shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Fynx Capital shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Bhandari Hosiery Exports shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Tata Group stocks: Tata Sons has deferred a decision on extending Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s term following Tuesday’s board meeting, with the matter slated for discussion in June, suggest some media reports. Chandrasekaran will continue as Chairman until February 2027 as previously approved.

Solar stocks: Shares of Waaree Energies, Premier Energies, ACME Solar, Vikram Solar and peers will be in focus on Wednesday, February 25, after the Trump administration set preliminary duties of 126 per cent on solar imports from India, suggest media reports.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The Government of India is set to sell up to 26.13 crore equity shares (2 per cent stake) on February 25–26, with an option to additionally sell up to another 26.13 crore shares (2 per cent stake) through a separate window of the BSE and the NSE. The floor price for the offer for sale has been fixed at Rs 104 per share.

Aditya Infotech: Promoters and Dixon Technologies are likely to sell up to a 5.8 per cent stake in the surveillance solutions provider via a block deal, with the offer size estimated at around Rs 1,000 crore, suggest media reports, quoting sources. The floor price is likely to be set at a 0.6 per cent discount to the current market price.

Hindalco Industries: The metal major's subsidiary Novelis has announced its entry into a subscription agreement with AV Minerals. As per the agreement, AV Minerals has agreed to purchase 13.33 lakh Novelis common shares (no par value) for $200 million at a price of $150 per share.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has received a letter from the US SEC stating that, based on the available information, the SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend any enforcement action against the company at this time. The company had initiated a detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has increased the permissible equity investment limit of Power Grid from the current threshold of Rs 5,000 crore per subsidiary to Rs 7,500 crore per subsidiary, while retaining the existing cap of 15 percent of the company’s net worth.

Waaree Energies: The renewable energy player's subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies, has received a Letter of Award from the Solar Energy Corporation of India for the development of a 300 MW wind power project in Dwarka, Gujarat.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT services and solutions firm has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI-enabled software development lifecycle capabilities to enterprises worldwide. This collaboration builds on Hexaware’s strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to accelerate cloud adoption, application modernization, and AI-led transformation.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an order worth Rs 270.22 crore from Central Railway. The order involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 220/132/55 KV traction substation, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts in a 2 x 25 KV traction system for the Daund–Solapur section of Central Railway.

Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the US FDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Brivaracetam Oral Solution 10 mg/mL. Brivaracetam is bioequivalent to Briviact Oral Solution of UCB and is used for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged one month and older. Brivaracetam Oral Solution had estimated annual sales of $135 million in the US.

Schaeffler India: The mobility tech firm reported a 35.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 322.3 crore, while revenue increased 27.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,724 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 30.8 per cent YoY to Rs 484.5 crore, while margins stood at 17.8 per cent for the quarter. The company board also announced a dividend of Rs 35 apiece.

HG Infra Engineering: The infra player has been declared the lowest bidder by NHAI for a project worth Rs 1,582 crore. The project involves the construction of a new six-lane, access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Package-III) from Gobindpur (NH-55) to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza (NH-16) in Odisha under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The Kolkata-based speciality chemicals majorhas commenced commercial operations of its newly-commissioned 70,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) speciality carbon black line at its manufacturing facility in Mahistikry, Hooghly, West Bengal.

Afcons Infrastructure: The flagship infra, engineering and construction firm said Société Autoroutière du Gabon has issued a notice terminating the EPC contract for the design, construction, rehabilitation, and upgradation of National Road NR1, nearly 117 km, with a contract value of €113.03 million. It said 93.47 per cent of work has been completed as of December 31, 2025.

Samhi Hotels: The hospitality player's subsidiary, Duet India Hotels (Navi Mumbai), has signed operating agreements for its assets in Navi Mumbai with Marriott Hotels India and its affiliates. This signing will further expand SAMHI’s partnership with Marriott. The 350-room upper upscale hotel in Navi Mumbai has been signed under the Westin brand.

General Insurance Corporation of India: The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended the name of Hitesh Rameshchandra Joshi for the position of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at General Insurance Corporation of India.

5Paisa Capital: The company board of the NBFC has approved the raising of funds worth Rs 475 crore through the issuance of equity shares via a rights issue.