Top stocks in news: ITC, HDFC Bank, Belrise, LIC, Coal India, L&T, Bharat Dynamics, IRCTC

Indian benchmark indices snapped the two-day winning run and settled lower on Tuesday, thanks to profit booking amid muted global cues. BSE Sensex cracked 624.82 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 81,551.63, while Nifty50 tumbled 174.95 points, or 0.70 per cent to end at 24,826.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 28, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q4 results today: Cummins India, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, Steel Authority of India, 3M India, Cohance Lifescience, Deepak Nitrite, JSW Holdings, Nuvama Wealth Management, Welspun Corporation, KOICL, Bata India, Elgi Equipments, Natco Pharma, Finolex Cables, Granules India, Avanti Feeds, Birlasoft, RHI Magnesita India and more are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Colgate Palmolive, ITC, Kennametal India and Sundaram Finance Holdings shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Markobenze Ventures shall trade ex-rights today.

Belrise Industries: The auto ancillary company is set to make its Dalal Street debut today after raising Rs 2,150 crore via IPO between May 21-23. The company sold its shares for Rs 90 apiece with a lot size of 166 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 41.30 times.

Advertisement

ITC: London-headquartered British American Tobacco (BAT) is planning to sell a 2.3 per cent stake in the FMCG major via the block deal route. At a floor price of Rs 400 per share, the size of the block deal is around Rs 11,600 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The life insurance major reported a 38.1 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 19,038.7 crore, while its net premium income dropped 3.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,47,917.2 crore in March 2025 quarter. The company announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Coal India: Ranchi-based Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI), a government-owned coal and mineral exploration consultancy under Coal India, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi to float its maiden public offer. The IPO is a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 7.14 crore equity shares by parent company Coal India.

Advertisement

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering major is aiming to create a multi-billion dollar defence business, a sharp rise from Rs 6,185 crore (about $726 million, by current currency values) of orders in the previous fiscal year, enthused by the government’s push to upgrade and modernise the military.

HDFC Bank: HDB Financial Services is close to securing the go-ahead from India’s securities regulator for its initial public offering, reported Bloomberg citing sources, which would allow the shadow lender to launch one of the country’s biggest listings this year.

Bosch India: The auto ancillary player reported a net profit of Rs 553.6 crore, down 1.8 per cent YoY, while its revenue soared 16 per cent YoY to Rs 4,910.6 crore in the Q4FY25. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 512 per share for FY25.

Bharat Dynamics: The defence player reported a 5.5 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 272.8 crore, while revenue increased 108 per cent YoY to Rs 1,777 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Ebitda was down 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 299 crore, while margins crashed sharply to 16.83 per cent.

Hindustan Copper: The metal miner reported a 50.6 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 187.2 crore, while revenue increased 29.4 per cent YoY to Rs 731.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. Ebitda increased 19 per cent YoY at Rs 266.7 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted around 300 basis points to 36.5 per cent.

Advertisement

Olectra Greentech: The electric vehicle maker said it has not received any official cancellation order for its electric bus contract in Maharashtra, countering earlier media reports that the Rs 10,000 crore deal had been scrapped over procedural lapses.

HBL Engineering: The battery manufacturer company has received a letter of acceptance from IRCON International for the supply of Kavach, worth Rs 101.55 crore, to be delivered over a period of 18 months.