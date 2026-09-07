Top stocks in news: JSW Steel, TMCV, Mazagon, RVNL, Lupin, Molbio, Purple Style, HEG, Lemon Tree

Corporate actions today: Shares of GeeCee Ventures, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings and Transpek Industry shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of HEG will trade ex-date for Spin-off today.

Purple Style Labs: The parent of luxury fashion store under Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (PPUS) brand will make its stock market debut on Monday, September 07 after it raised a total of Rs 680 crore between August 31 and September 02. The company sold its shares of Rs 575 apeice with a lot size of 26 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 1.29 times, fetching only 64,000 applications.

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JSW Steel: The metal player's consolidated crude steel production rose 3 per cent YoY to Rs 24.65 lakh tonnes, while India's crude steel production increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 23.87 lakh tonnes in August 2026. JSW Steel USA Ohio crude steel production fell 11 per cent YoY to 0.78 lakh tonnes with the capacity utilization for Indian Operations for the month stood at 88 per cent.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: The homegrown automajor's subsidiary TML CV Holdings BV announced the commencement of a voluntary tender offer for all issued common shares of Iveco Group at a price of EUR 14.1 (cum dividend) per common share in cash. The offer values Iveco Group at EUR 3.82 billion. The offer will open on September 7 and remain open until October 26, 2026.

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. (MSETCL) has placed a purchase order worth Rs 118 crore with the state-run defence player for the supply, installation, and commissioning of an AI-based comprehensive infasecure project for five substations.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player has received a letter of award (LoA) from SJVN Thermal for the construction of a permanent siding along with an aerial connection via track from the plant boundary to Chausa and Pawani Kamarpur in Buxar, Bihar, under Phase III of the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project (BTPP). The order is valued at Rs 903 crore.

Lupin: The pharma has received approval from the USFDA for Modafinil Tablets USP, 100 mg and 200 mg, which are bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Provigil Tablets of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) DAC. The drug is indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea or shift work disorder.

Molbio Diagnostics: The recently listed healthcare services player returned to black as its reported a net profit of Rs 58.7 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Its revenue soared more than 4 times to Rs 408.4 crore, while EBITDA also turned positive to Rs 100.58 crore for the reported period.

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Cohance Lifesciences: The USFDA inspected the pharma company's formulation (FDF) plant located in Shamshabad, Telangana, from August 27 to September 4. The inspection concluded with the issuance of a Form FDA 483 containing four observations.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality company has signed two licence agreements- Lemon Tree Hotel and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bodhgaya, Bihar. Both properties will be managed by the company's subsidiary, Carnation Hotels. Lemon Tree Hotel, Bodhgaya, will have 75 rooms, while Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Bodhgaya, will have 70 rooms.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has announced the launch of Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, Hyderabad. The premium residential project spans a total land area of 4.04 acres and has an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 2,700 crore.

Urban Enviro Waste Management: The waste management solutions player has received an order worth Rs 219 crore from Akola Municipal Corporation for the door-to-door collection and transportation of municipal solid waste up to the designated processing/disposal site at Bhod for a period of five years, extendable by up to two years.

Prime Focus: The company board of the media form has approved a proposal to raise funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares or debt securities.

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Nava: The high quality alloys player has planned a temporary shutdown of one 60 MW IPP unit out of its two 60 MW IPP units, commencing September 6, to undertake routine inspection, maintenance, and overhauling activities. The shutdown is expected to continue for approximately 55-60 days, expecting a no material adverse impact on its business operations or overall performance.

Jayaswal Neco Industries: The metal and special steel products player, in a clarification note to the stock exchanges, said that Datasel SRL is a subsidiary of Neco Defence Munitions, and there is no direct relationship between these companies, except that both entities are owned by the same promoter group. It does not have any transactions with Datasel SRL or Neco Defence Munitions.