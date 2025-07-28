Top stocks in news: Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, RITES, Dr Reddy's Labs, CDSL, Bank of Baroda, SAIL

Indian benchmark indices continued to settle lower on Friday on the back of weak global cues and muted corporate earnings by India Inc. BSE Sensex crashed 542.47 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 82,184.17, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 157.80 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 25,062.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 28, 2025:

Q1 results today: Bharat Electronics, Adani Green Energy, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, GAIL (India), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NTPC Green Energy, Waaree Energies, Adani Total Gas, IndusInd Bank, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Ajanta Pharma, Go Digit General Insurance and Piramal Pharma are among the companies that shall announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Cosmo First, CRISIL, DLF, EIH Associated Hotels, Indian Infotech and Software, KPIT Technologies, Master Components, Shyam Metalics & Energy, The Yamuna Syndicate and Wipro shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of GTV Engineering shall trade ex-bonus and ex-split today. Shares of Jonjua Overseas will trade ex-trade ex-bonus.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender reported 47.5 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 3,281.7 crore, while net interest income rose 6.1 per cent YoY to Rs 7,259.3 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Provisions & contingencies rose 108.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,207.8 crore during the period. Gross and net NPAs rose slightly for the quarter.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharmaceuticals major has made an investment of Rs 565.4 crore in its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories LLC, Russia, for a 45.19 per cent equity stake.

IndusInd Bank: Zubin Mody has resigned as Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Management Personnel of the bank, effective October 24, to pursue new opportunities outside the organization. RBI has granted approval for the extension of the tenure of the Committee of Executives for one-month, effective July 29, or until a new MD & CEO is appointed and assumes charge.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender reported a 1.9 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 4,541.4 crore, while net interest income fell 1.4 per cent YoY to Rs 11,434.8 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter. Provisions & contingencies jumped sharply to Rs 1,967 crore, while NPAs at both gross and net levels inched up marginally.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender's net profit sank 32 per cent YoY to Rs 462.6 crore, while net interest income grew 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,933.1 crore in Q1FY26. Provisions & contingencies zoomed 66.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,659.1 crore. Gross and net NPAs jumped for the reported quarter.

RITES: The railway owned company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for a project worth Rs 177.2 crore. The project involves the design, project management consultancy (PMC) services, and construction of a mass manufacturing facility for EM SBU at BEL – Palasamudram (Andhra Pradesh).

Steel Authority of India: The state-run metal company reported a manifold jump in its net profit at Rs 744.6 crore, while revenue grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 25,921.8 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The state-run lender reported a 16.7 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 484.8 crore with a 7 per cent YoY rise in its net interest income at Rs 1,465.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter. NPA at both gross and NPAs levels increased for the reported quarter.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA for its ANDA for Carbamazepine extended-release tablets. These tablets are used as an anticonvulsant drug and for the treatment of pain associated with true trigeminal neuralgia. Carbamazepine had an estimated market size of $71 million for the year ending March 2025.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The NBFC reported a 78.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 62.6 crore, while the net interest income rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 639.3 crore for the quarter. Impairment on financial instruments zooms 467.4 per cent to Rs 241.1 crore.

Central Depository Services: The net profit for the market infra player dropped 23.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,02.4 crore, while revenue increased 0.6 per cent to Rs 258.8 crore for the three-month ended on June 30, 2025.

Balkrishna Industries: The tyre-maker reported a 41.2 per cent YoY fall in net profit to Rs 288.3 crore, while revenue increased 1.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,760 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

JSW Energy: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad, has allowed the withdrawal of the application for the corporate insolvency resolution process for KSK Water Infrastructures under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The company will be taking necessary steps to implement the settlement plan.

VA Tech Wabag: The water treatment player has secured a Rs 380 crore order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, funded by the World Bank. The order involves the design, engineering, construction, and commissioning of wastewater treatment plants with tertiary treatment facilities, biogas generation, solar sludge drying beds, and intermediate pumping stations.

Concord Biotech: The company announced the successful completion of the Russian GMP inspection at its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Dholka, Gujarat. The inspection was conducted during July 22–25.

Ola Electric Mobility: The company board has approved the proposed variation in the objects or terms of utilisation of the initial public offering (IPO) proceeds and the extension of the time limit for their utilisation. This is subject to the receipt of shareholders’ approval.

Sigachi Industries: The pharma ancillary player reported a net loss of Rs 100.4 crore for the June 2025 quarter on the back of exceptional loss at Rs 121 crore. Revenue for the quarter rose 34 per cent YoY to Rs 128.2 crore for the reported period.