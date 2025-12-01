Top stocks in news: Lenskart, JK Tyre, Waaree Energies, Tata Tech, NCC, telcos, autos

Indian benchmark indices settled with muted cuts amid profit booking after recent rally as traders are looking at developments around the India-US trade deal and GDP numbers. BSE Sensex shed 13.71 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 85,706.67, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 12.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 26,202.95 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, December 01, 2025:

Auto stocks: Automobile companies including commercial vehicle makers, passenger vehicle makers, two- and three-wheeler manufacturers will be in focus as they announce sales data for the month of November 2025.

Telecom Companies: Telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be focused as the RIL's subsidiary Jio added a net 19.97 lakh subscribers in October. Bharti Airtel added a net 12.52 lakh subscribers compared, while Vodafone Idea recorded a net loss of 20.83 lakh subscribers.

Lenskart Solutions: The eyewear retailer company reported a 20 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at 102.2 crore, while revenue increased 21 per cent YoY to Rs 2,096 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda was up 45 per cent YoY to Rs 414.5 crore, while ebitda margins increased to 19.78 per cent for the reported period.

JK Tyre: The tyre company has fixed December 24, 2025 as the record date for issuing shares under its merger with Cavendish Industries, after the NCLT Jaipur Bench approved the scheme. The merger becomes effective from December 22, following which Cavendish Industries will cease to exist

ICICI Bank: The private bank has raised Rs 3,945 crore through unsecured, subordinated, listed Tier 2 Basel III bonds, allotting 3,945 debentures of Rs 1 crore each on a private placement basis. The bonds carry a 7.40 per cent coupon and a 15-year tenor, with a call option after 10 years.

Waaree Energies: The solar cells firm has secured a new order to supply 140 MW of solar modules to a domestic renewable energy developer, with the one-time supply scheduled for FY26, the company said on November 28, 2025. While the commercial value remains undisclosed, Waaree clarified that the customer has no promoter or related-party links.

Tata Technologies: The Tata Group firm company has completed its €75 million acquisition of Germany’s Es-Tec Group ahead of schedule, strengthening its position as a global engineering and R&D partner for top automakers.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate group has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with a landowner to develop a premium residential project in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The project will offer a development potential of approximately 0.5 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential exceeding Rs 800 crore.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The hotel company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Raman Industrial Enterprises to take on lease and operate a 42-room hotel property along with associated facilities in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The hotel property is currently under construction on land admeasuring 1,308 square meters.

NCC: The constructions and infra player has received three other orders totaling Rs 530.72 crore in November, in addition to a major order worth Rs 2,062.71 crore. Of these three orders, Rs 321.18 crore pertains to the buildings division, Rs 129.77 crore relates to the water division, and Rs 79.77 crore pertains to the transportation division.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The real estate player has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad, with a saleable area of 2.6 lakh sq ft and an estimated top-line potential of Rs 400 crore. The project, acquired on an outright basis, marks the company’s 24th development in Gujarat.

Tejas Networks: The Tata Group company has received Rs 84.95 crore from the Ministry of Communications under the PLI scheme for telecom and networking products, the first tranche covering 85 per cent of the eligible incentive for Q4 FY24–25, with the balance to be released as per scheme guidelines.

HDFC Bank: RBI has imposed a Rs 91-lakh penalty for breaches of the Banking Regulation Act and non-compliance with directions on interest rates, outsourcing practices and KYC norms. The bank said in an exchange filing that it, along with HDBFS, has undertaken corrective actions and is now in compliance with RBI guidelines.

Neuland Laboratories: The pharma firm's board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 189 crore to establish a new research and development centre in Hyderabad. The facility will come up on leased premises in Genome Valley, MN Park, Shamirpet, covering about 1.35 lakh sq ft and replacing its existing 0.45-lakh-sq-ft R&D unit.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure: The shadow lender's board approved a 4:1 bonus issue, granting shareholders four fully paid-up equity shares for every one held as on the record date. The company will issue 67.94 crore new Rs 1 equity shares.

Maharashtra Seamless: The metal products company has received a new Rs 217-crore order from ONGC for the supply of seamless pipes, the company said in a November 28 filing, adding that deliveries will be made in phases over the coming quarters based on ONGC’s requirements.