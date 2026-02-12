Top stocks in news: LG India, Netweb, Lenskart, IRCON, Federal Bank, Orkla, Jupiter Wagons

Indian benchmark indices ended on a mixed note on Wednesday amid trade deal optimism. Market has shifted attention towards Q3 results. The BSE retreated 40.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 84,233.64, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 18.70 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end at 25,953.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, February 12, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q3 results today: Companies including Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Aeronautics, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Coal India, Lupin, Hindalco Industries, Honasa Consumer, Abbott India, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Bharat Forge, Biocon, CRISIL, Engineers India, Entero Healthcare, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Hotels Company, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and more shall announce December 2025 quarter results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Gateway Distriparks, Goldiam International, Procter & Gamble Health, Repco Home Finance, PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, Snowman Logistics, Star Cement and Sun TV Network shall trade ex-date for dividend or income distribution today.

Netweb Technologies: Promoters including Sanjay Lodha, Navin Lodha, Niraj Lodha, and Vivek Lodha — are likely to sell up to a 3 per cent stake in Netweb via block deals, with a likely offer size of Rs 514.5 crore and a floor price of Rs 3,027 per share, suggest some media reports.

Advertisement

LG Electronics India: The electronics player reported a 61.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 89.2 crore, while its revenue dropped 6.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,114.3 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda tanked 42.6 per cent YoY to Rs 195.7 crore, while margins dropped to 4.8 per cent for the reported period.

Lenskart Solutions: The new-age eyewear retailer reported a 237.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 132.7 crore, while revenue rose 37.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,307.7 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda improved 90.6 per cent YoY to Rs 462.4 crore, while margins improved to 20.1 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

IRCON International: The state-run railway player reported a 15.97 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 99.9 crore, while revenue was down 18.9 per cent at Rs 2,119 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year. Ebitda was up 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 157.8 crore, while margin rose to 7.5 per cent for the quarter.

Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has accorded its approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, along with group entities of ICICI Bank, to acquire up to a 9.95 per cent stake in Federal Bank.

Patanjali Foods: The FMCG player reported a 26 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 364.2 crore, while revenue increased 16.5 per cent YoY to Rs 10,483 crore for the three-months ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda was down 22.2 per cent YoY to Rs 433.4 crore, while margins dropped to 4.1 per cent for the quarter.

Jupiter Wagons: The railway wagon player reported a 35.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 63 crore, while revenue fell 13.5 per cent YoY to Rs 890 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Its Ebitda fell 22.1 per cent YoY to Rs 115.5 crore, while margins came down to 13 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Concord Biotech: The biotechnology player reported a 15.1 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 64.5 crore, while revenue was up 13.8 per cent YoY to Rs 277.8 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Ebitda rose 1.1 per cent YoY to Rs 99 crore, while margins dropped to 35.6 per cent for the reported period.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: The auto ancillary player reported a 53 per cent crash in the net profit at Rs 140 crore, while revenue was up 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,410 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The Ebitda dropped 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 374 crore, while margins declined to 11 per cent for the quarter.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The drugmaker reported a 5.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 32.6 crore, while revenue increased 39 per cent YoY to Rs 611.5 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 41.7 per cent YoY to Rs 44.8 crore, while margins tanked to 7.3 per cent for the quarter.

Mastek: The AI-based digital engineering and cloud transformation player's wholly-owned subsidiary Mastek (UK) has announced the expansion of its Leeds office, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment in the UK and its longstanding presence in the North of England.

Advertisement

Orkla India: The recently listed FMCG player reported a 13.98 per cent fall in the net profit at Rs 56.6 crore, while revenue increased 3.4 per cent YoY to Rs 636 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 103.2 crore, while margins rose to 16.2 per cent for the reported period.

Yatra Online: The new age travel solutions player reported a 17 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 8.3 crore, while revenue was up 9.2 per cent YoY to Rs 256.8 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 67.9 per cent YoY to Rs 22.5 crore, while margins improved to 8.8 per cent for the quarter.

Dollar Industries: The leisure apparel player reported a 8.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 18.3 crore, while revenue improved 2 per cent YoY to Rs 388.4 crore for Q3FY26. Ebitda dropped 6.3 per cent YoY to Rs 38.7 crore, while margin declined to 10 per cent for the quarter.

Kernex Microsystems India: The transport related services player has received an order from Banaras Locomotive Works worth Rs 411.17 crore for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 505 units of On-board KAVACH, as per RDSO specifications.