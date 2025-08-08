Top stocks in news: LIC, Bharti Airtel, Titan, BSE, AU Bank, Cummins, HPCL, Zydus Life, Nestle

Indian benchmark indices managed to settle in green on Thursday posting a sharp recovery from the mid-day jitters. Trump's additional tariffs dented the sentiments amid weekly expiry. BSE Sensex rose 165.79 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 80,709.78, while NSE's Nifty50 inched up 21.95 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 24,596.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, August 08, 2025:

Q1 results today: State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Siemens, Afcons Infrastructure, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, DOMS Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Gandhar Oil Refinery, Lemon Tree Hotels, Manappuram Finance, Info Edge (India), Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, PG Electroplast, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Voltas, and Wockhardt are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions: Shares of Nestle India will trade ex-bonus today, while shares of MoS Utility shall trade ex-bonus today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Hindalco, ABB India, Alkem Labs, Auro Pharma, CAMS, Delta Corp, Indian Oil Corporation, CEAT JTEKT India, Kronox Lab Sciences, Mankind Pharma, MCX, Flair Writing, Alldigi Tech, Gujarat Containers, Gujarat Hotels, Indo Thai Securities, Oriental Aromatics, Paras Defence, Premco Global, Quess Corp, Shilchar Technologies, Sonata Software and more shall trade ex-date today.

Bharti Airtel: Promoter entity Indian Continent Investment is likely to sell a 0.8 per cent equity stake in the telecom company via a block deal, suggest the term-sheet. The block size is expected to be around Rs 9,310 crore, and the floor price for the deal is likely set at Rs 1,862 per share.

Titan Company: The jewellery and watchmaker reported a 52.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,091 crore, while revenue rose 24.6 crore YoY to Rs 16,523 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The watches, eyewear, and other businesses are expected to report healthy double-digit growth.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run life insurance major reported a 3.9 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 10,957 crore, while net premium income rose 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,19,618.4 crore for Q1FY26. Net commission fell 2.48 per cent YoY to Rs 4,975 crore.

BSE: The leading stock exchange reported a 103.5 per cent YoY surged in the net profit at Rs 539.4 crore, while revenue increased 59.2 per cent YoY to Rs 958.4 crore in the April-June 2025 quarter. It reported massive margin expansion of 1,640 bps in Q1FY26 at 73.56 per cent, while Ebitda increased 105 per cent YoY to Rs 704 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank: The private lender has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank. It becomes the first Small Finance Bank in India to receive this in-principle approval to become a universal bank.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing major reported a 30.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 4,371 crore, while revenue increased 1 per cent YoY to Rs 1.10 lakh crore for June 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 31 per cent YoY to Rs 7,601 crore, while margins rose 6.9 per cent for the quarter.

Cummins India: The capital goods major reported a 40.3 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 589 crore, while revenue increased 26.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,906 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2025. Ebitda increased 33.4 per cent YoY to Rs 623.9 crore, while marins expanded to 21.4 per cent for the period.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received a Notice of Compliance (NoC) from Health Canada for its ZDS-Varenicline tablets (0.5 mg and 1 mg). This marks the group’s first NOC approval in Canada. Varenicline is used as an aid for smoking cessation.

Kalpataru Projects International: The civil construction player reported a 154.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 213.6 crore, while revenue zoomed 34.5 per cent YoY to Rs 6,171.2 crore for April-June 2025 period. Ebitda increased 38.6 crore YoY to Rs 38.6 crore, while margins rose 8.5 per cent for the report period.

General Insurance Corporation of India: The insurance player reported a 80.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,530.6 crore, while net premium income increased 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 11,274 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Its net commission fell 14.6 per cent to Rs 1,879.5 crore.

Biocon: The pharma player reported a 95.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 31.4 crore, while revenue increased 14.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,941.9 crore in the June 2025 quarter. It is to acquire 26 per cent stake in Pro-zeal Green Power Sixteen for purchase of solar power from captive off-site solar energy power plant

Piramal Pharma: The pharma player has informed exchanges about a fire incident at a third-party warehouse in Telangana, which also housed certain inventory belonging to the company, on August 6. The fire is largely under control, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The value of inventory affected by the incident is currently estimated at Rs 45 crore.

India Shelter Finance Corporation: The home financier reported a net profit of Rs 119 crore, up 43 per cent YoY, while its assets under management (AUM) increased 34 per cent YoY at Rs 8,712 crore. The company clocked a 24 per cent YoY to disbursements at Rs 887 crore, reporting a growth of 24 per cent YoY.