Top stocks in news: L&T, Ardee, Tenneco, BEML, Manappuram, KFin Tech, Bata, Zydus Life

Corporate actions today: Shares of Computer Age Management Services, KPIT Technologies, NHPC, ASM Technologies, Dhunseri Tea, Gabriel India, Gujarat Containers, HG Infra Engineering, Industrial & Prudential Investment, KCP, Neelamalai Agro, Sandur Manganese, Narmada Gelatines, Uniparts India, Vaibhav Global, Voith Paper Fabrics India and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Ardee Industries: The recycling and recovery solutions player will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, August 12 after the company raised a total of Rs 426 crore via IPO between August 05-07. The company sold its shares for Rs 53 apeice with a lot size of 281 shares. The issue was overall subscribed 133.66 times getting nearly 41.2 lakh applications.

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Tenneco Clean Air India: Promoter entity Tenneco Mauritius is likely to sell an 8 per cent stake in Tenneco Clean Air India, with an upsize option of 2 pe rcent, through block deals. The floor price is expected to be Rs 515 per share, with a base offer size of Rs 1,663 crore, suggest some media report, citing sources.

Larsen and Toubro: The capital goods major has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with its subsidiary Vyoma.AI for the transfer of its data centre and cloud services business, on a going-concern basis through a slump sale, to Vyoma for Rs 1,400 crore.

Manappuram Finance: The gold loan player reported a 4-fold jump in the net profit at Rs 584.6 crore, while net-interest income (NIIs) soared 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,723.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its impairment on financial instruments sank 60.6 per cent YoY to Rs 225.5 crore. Its AUM jumped 57.2 per cent YoY to Rs 69,635 crore for the quarter.

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Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma player's subsidiary, Sentynl Therapeutics, and Mereo BioPharma Group plc have entered into an option and licence agreement for the US commercialisation and global manufacturing rights to Alvelestat for AATD-LD. Alvelestat is a neutrophil elastase inhibitor being prepared for Phase 3 trials and would be the first oral treatment for this rare, progressive genetic lung disease.

Bata India: The footwear player reported a 23.04 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 63.98 crore, while revenue increased 3.9 per cent YoY to Rs 978.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda was up 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 204 crore, while margins declined to 20.8 per cent for the quarter. The company board declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share for the investors.

BEML: The state-run defence player has secured an order worth Rs 184.25 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the manufacture and supply of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) fuselage aerostructures.

KFin Technologies: The financial services player announced the rollout of Klarity, an Agentic AI solution built to address two operational vulnerabilities in financial institutions operations skilled forgeries being incorrectly accepted as valid matches and legitimate behavioural signature variations resulting in wrongful rejections.

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Balrampur Chini Mills: The sugar maker reported a 14.5 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 44.1 crore, while revenue increased 6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,636.8 crore for the April-June 2026 period. Its EBITDA declined 15 per cent YoY to Rs 114 crore, while the EBITDA margin dropped to 6.96 per cent during the quarter.

PI Industries: The agrochemicals player reported a 39 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 244.2 crore, while revenue fell 10.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,702.3 crore for the Q1FY26. Its EBITDA declined 29.2 per cent YoY to Rs 367.4 crore, while the EBITDA margin dropped to 21.6 per cent during the quarter.

HG Infra Engineering: The infra & EPC company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Department of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Government of Rajasthan, for the operation and management of the ITI Bhiwadi Cluster under Component-I of PM-SETU. Its share is 17.10 percent of the estimated cost of Rs 241 crore.

Linde India: The industrial gases maker reported a 2.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 104.6 crore, even as revenue grew 21.6 per cent YoY to Rs 694.4 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 17.9 per cent YoY to Rs 72 crore, while the EBITDA margin declined to 5.52 per cent for the quarter.

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Landmark Cars: The automotive dealership player reported a 110.5 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 14.5 crore, while revenue jumped 22.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,302.4 crore during the first quarter of FY26. Its EBITDA grew 17.9 per cent YoY to Rs 72 crore, while the EBITDA margin declined to 5.52 per cent for the quarter.

JSW Dulux: The paints player reported a 12.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 79.7 crore, while revenue fell 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 965 crore for the April-June 2026. Its EBITDA declined 14.4 per cent YoY to Rs 115.1 crore, while the EBITDA margin dropped to 11.93 per cent during the quarter.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The power transmission firm has received two orders worth Rs 195.48 crore from Rajesh Power Services for the supply of 11 kV Medium Voltage (MV) underground power cables for projects of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund scheme and the System Improvement (Urban Underground) programme in Gujarat.

RHI Magnesita India: The refractory products maker reported an 83.2 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 64.6 crore, while revenue increased 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,014 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Its EBITDA grew 34.7 per cent YoY to Rs 137.6 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 13.58 per cent for the quarter.

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Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: The jewellery retailer reported a 50.8 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 33.92 crore, while revenue surged 34.8 per cent YoY to Rs 840.97 crore during the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 36 per cent YoY to Rs 72.3 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 8.6 per cent for the quarter.