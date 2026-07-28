Top stocks in news: Meesho, IndiGo, Suzlon, Coal India, BEL, Tata Power, Adani Energy, TMPV

Corporate actions today: Shares of Godrej Properties, Greaves Cotton, Dollar Industries, EIH Associated Hotels, GMM Pfaudler, Menon Pistons, Permanent Magnets, Resonance Specialties, Solar Industries India and SRF shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Hardwyn India shall trade ex-date for bonus issue today.

Meesho: Elevation Capital is likely to sell a stake worth Rs 1,200 crore in the recently listed E-commerce platform through a block deal, suggest some media reports. As of June 2026, Elevation Capital held a 12.04 per cent stake in the company.

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Coal India: The state-run coal mining player reported a 0.63 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 8,852.1 crore, while revenue grew 7.8 per cent YoY to Rs 46,254.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA was down 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 12,069 crore, while margins compressed to 26.1 per cent for the quarter. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.

Bharat Electronics: The defence PSU reported an 8.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 1,054.3 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 25 per cent YoY to Rs 5,547 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Operating EBITDA increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1,389 crore, but EBITDA margin narrowed to 25.1 per cent for the reported quarter.

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InterGlobe Aviation: The company board has announced the redesignation of Gaurav Negi from his current role as Chief Financial Officer to the role of Advisor to the Managing Director, effective July 27. The board also approved the appointment of Kiran Thadimarri, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective July 28.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Group's power utility posted an 11 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401 crore, while revenue rose 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 19,051.3 crore for April-June 2026 period. It also deployed a record quarterly capital expenditure of Rs 5,375 crore to accelerate renewable energy capacity additions and strengthen its solar manufacturing integration.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group's utility firm launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on July 27, with the floor price fixed at Rs 1,698.15 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent to the floor price.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT services company reported an 18.3 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 67.6 crore, while revenue increased 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 628.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBIT rose 15.8 per cent sequentially to Rs 95 crore, with EBIT margin expanding to 15.1 per cent during the quarter.

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Tata Chemicals: The chemicals major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17 crore for the June 2026 quarter against a profit of Rs 252 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations, however, rose 14.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,255 crore. Consolidated EBITDA declined 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 555 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 13 per cent.

Capri Global Capital: The NBFC reported a more than double net profit at Rs 353 crore, while its net interest income rose 78 per cent YoY to Rs 736 crore for the first three months of FY26. Its total AUM soared 62 per cent YoY to Rs 40,112 crore, while operating profit increased 70.8 per cent YoY to 532 crore with margins improving to 5.3 per cent.

Gravita India: The recycling and manufacturing company reported a 14.1 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 106.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue jumped 41.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,475.1 crore. However, EBITDA margin declined to 7.44 per cent from 9.68 per cent a year ago due to margin compression across its operating segments.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The operations of the automaker's plant at Sanand, Gujarat, where the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Sierra are manufactured, as well as those of its suppliers' facilities in and around Gujarat, have been severely disrupted due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the region. It expects normalcy to be restored over the next few days.

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Godfrey Phillips India: The cigarette maker reported a 44.3 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 198.4 crore, while revenue fell 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,205.5 crore for the first quarter of FY27. EBITDA, excluding other income, dropped 46.3 per cent YoY to Rs 181.4 crore, with EBITDA margin shrinking significantly to 4.75 per cent from 18.62 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Northern Arc Capital: The NBFC reported a 17.6 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 121.8 crore, while net interest income surged 44.2 per cent YoY to Rs 496.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Total lending AUM expanded to Rs 16,855 crore, driven by more than 50 per cent YoY growth in its D2C portfolio. Asset quality also improved, with gross NPA declining to 1 per cent and net NPA to 0.5 per cent.

TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler maker company has acquired 1.13 crore equity shares, representing a 4.39 per cent stake, in TVS Credit Services (TVS CS), its subsidiary, from Lucas-TVS for Rs 711 crore. Its shareholding in TVS Credit Services will increase from 80.76 per cent to 85.15 per cent.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The fintech and financial solutipls player has entered into a three-year agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to provide its Zaggle Zatix and Corporate Credit Card Program to DICV for its fleet partners.

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CCL Products India: The coffee manufacturer reported a 61.3 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 116.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,200.4 crore. The company's board also declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, with September 1, 2026 fixed as the record date.

Usha Martin: The specialty steel and wire rope maker reported a 40.7 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 142 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue rose 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,033 crore. EBITDA climbed 43.8 per cent YoY to Rs 208 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 20.1 per cent from 16.3 per cent in the year-ago period.

Wheels India: The auto components manufacturer posted a 28.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 38.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue increased 17.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,491 crore. The company also reported a 17.3 per cent YoY growth in exports, which stood at Rs 380 crore during the quarter.

