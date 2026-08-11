Top stocks in news: M&M, Voda Idea, BEL, Wipro, BSE, Lupin, IRB Infra, Grand Pharma, KEC

Corporate actions today: Shares of Gland Pharma, Castrol India, Chambal Fertilisers, Dhunseri Ventures, E&E Enterprises, Gateway Distriparks, Godfrey Phillips India, Kanoria Energy & Infra, Kirloskar Industries, Kopran, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Standard Industries, Sudarshan Chemical, Symphony and Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) shall trade ex-dividend today.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The homegrown automajor's production volume grew 20.4 per cent YoY to 1,01,954 units in June 2026, while sales volumes increased 24.8 per cent YoY to 1,02,710 units. Its exports volumes jumped 47.4 per cent YoY to 4,159 units.

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Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major has secured additional orders worth Rs 541 crore since July 31. Major orders received include communication equipment, electro-optics, ammunition fuzes, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) systems, spares and services.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player's net loss narrowed to Rs 3,754 crore in June 2026 quarter from Rs 6,608 crore in the year ago period. Its revenue rose 6 per cent YoY to Rs 11,689 crore, while EBITDA soared 9.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,034 crore and margins expanding 43.1 per cent for the quarter.

BSE, Wipro: The National Stock Exchange of Inida (NSE) has announced inclusion of BSE in its benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index with effect from September 30, 2026. BSE will replace Wipro.

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IRB Infrastructure Developers: The road and toll management player's toll revenue surged 26 per cent YoY to Rs 797.7 crore for the July 2026 month.

Lupin: The pharma company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate for oral suspension, 5 g/packet and 10 g/packet. The drug is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Lokelma for oral suspension, manufactured by AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, and is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemia in adults.

Gland Pharma: The drugmaker posted a 47.1 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 317 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue grew 19.6 per cent to Rs 1,800.3 crore. EBITDA rose 33.1 per cent to Rs 489.2 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 27.2 per cent.

KEC International: The infrastructure EPC player reported a 41.7 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 72.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter, while revenue was broadly flat at Rs 5,023.5 crore. EBITDA declined 16.9 per cent to Rs 290.8 crore, with the margin contracting to 6 per cent.

JSW Energy: The JSW Group's utility arm company has announced the addition of 1,166 MW of renewable capacity since April 2026. With this addition, it has already surpassed 94 percent of its total organic capacity addition achieved in FY26. Following the recent completion of the acquisition of Maruti Clean Coal and Power, JSW Energy's total installed capacity has increased to 14,920 MW.

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Zen Technologies: The defence player company has received an order worth Rs 295 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of simulators.

Lloyds Metals & Energy: The metals and mining company reported a 165 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 1,726.6 crore during the June 2026 quarter, while revenue more than tripled to Rs 7,354.4 crore. EBITDA jumped 245 per cent to Rs 2,781.4 crore, with the margin expanding sharply to 37.82 per cent.

Apar Industries: The conductor maker opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on August 11, with a floor price of Rs 14,801.25 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The real estate developer swung to a net profit of Rs 146.3 crore in the June 2026 quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 17 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged nearly 11-fold to Rs 919.5 crore, while EBITDA turned positive at Rs 190 crore, against an EBITDA loss of Rs 26 crore a year earlier.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The railway wagon company has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Signalling Company NV, Belgium (TSC) to establish a strategic collaboration for an ETCS solution, including but not limited to the purpose of the contemplated Kavach development for the Indian market.

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Lumax Auto Technologies: The auto component maker more than doubled its net profit, rising 109.2 per cent YoY to Rs 86.6 crore in the June 2026 quarter, while revenue climbed 32.9 per cent to Rs 1,363.6 crore. EBITDA grew 52.3 per cent to Rs 190.1 crore, with the margin improving to 14 per cent. The company also plans to set up a new manufacturing facility for its Intelligent Ambient Comfort division at Chakan, Maharashtra.

Bosch: The auto component major posted a 36.8 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 704.9 crore during the June 2026 quarter, despite a 22 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 5,841.9 crore. EBITDA increased 28.4 per cent to Rs 821.1 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 14.1 per cent.

CMS Info Systems: The cash management services provider reported a 10.6 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 83.7 crore in the June 2026 quarter, while revenue edged up 1.2 per cent to Rs 634.7 crore. EBITDA, however, increased 6.9 per cent to Rs 168.8 crore, with the margin improving to 26.6 per cent.

Jubilant Pharmova: The pharmaceutical company reported a 45.1 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 56.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter, even as revenue increased 17.3 per cent to Rs 2,229.4 crore. EBITDA fell 14.4 per cent to Rs 248 crore, while the margin declined to 11.1 per cent.

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Dilip Buildcon: The infrastructure developer reported a 50.7 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 113 crore during the June 2026 quarter, while revenue fell 9.3 per cent to Rs 2,377.8 crore. EBITDA declined 18 per cent to Rs 429 crore, with the margin contracting to 18.1 per cent.

Precision Wires India: The wire and cable maker posted a 71.5 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 46.5 crore in the June 2026 quarter, while revenue jumped 59.5 per cent to Rs 1,779.2 crore. EBITDA increased 43.6 per cent to Rs 84.65 crore, although the EBITDA margin declined to 4.8 per cent.