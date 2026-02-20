Top stocks in news: Novartis, Waaree, YES Bank, ABB India, Zydus Life, UPL, RailTel, IRCTC

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday amid the rising geopolitical concerns between the US and Iran, which led to global sell-off. The BSE Sensex crashed 1,236.11 points, or 1.48 per cent, to close at 82,498.14, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 365 points, or 1.41 per cent, to end at 25,454.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, February 20, 2026:

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Alkem Labs, Power Finance Corp, IRCTC, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Info Edge, RCF, Bombay Senco Gold, Burmah Trading Corporation, Firstsource Solutions, Cantabil Retail, Bhatia Communications, DCW, Ddev Plastiks, Nippon Electricals, KSE, Mobavenue AI Tech, NCL Industries, Nirlon, Panchsheel Organics, PTC India, QGO Finance, Standard Industries, RACL Geartech, SJVN, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation, United Drilling Tools, Wonder Electricals shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Titan Biotech shall trade ex-split, while shares of Dharti Proteins shall trade ex-date for resolution plan- suspension.

Novartis India: Promoter Novartis AG has entered into an agreement for the sale of its 70.68 per cent stake in its Indian subsidiary, Novartis India, to WaveRise Investments, ChrysCapital Fund X, and Two Infinity Partners. As part of the deal, these acquirers have agreed to purchase 1.74 crore shares of Novartis India from Novartis AG.

Waaree Energies: The renewable energy company is in discussions with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and certain other state governments for setting up the proposed greenfield manufacturing facility. In October 2025, it approved an increase in the manufacturing capacity of lithium-ion advanced chemistry storage cells and battery energy storage systems to 20 GWh.

ABB India: The engineering major reported a 18.1 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 433 crore, while revenue rose 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,557 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda dropped 17 per cent YoY to Rs 545.6 crore, while operating margin contracted 420 bps to 15.3 per cent. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 29.59 per share for the year 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) for injectable medical devices at the company’s Unit 9 facility located at Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad, during February 16–19. The regulator closed the inspection with nil observations.

YES Bank: The private lender's nomination & remuneration committee has approved the allotment of 33,500 equity shares (face value Rs 2) to exercise of 33,500 stock options under YBL PESOP 2020 Plan under YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme and YBL RSU Plan, 2024, and it has realized Rs 1,30,900 by exercise of stock options.

CIE Automotive: The automotive solutions player reported a 10.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 204.3 crore, while revenue rose 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,393 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Ebitda rose 11.7 per cent YoY to 335 crore, while margins dropped marginally to 14 per cent. It also declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for the year 2025.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an order worth Rs 35.54 crore for a railway signalling project. The work is to be completed within 24 months from the date of the LoA.

UPL: The agrochem player's rights issue committee has forfeited and cancelled 2,64,278 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each, following the non-payment of call money.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The railway wagon maker has signed a Joint Venture Shareholders’ Agreement with Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) to build India’s next-generation rolling stock powerhouse and expand its global rail EPC footprint.

Pace Digitek: The telecom infra player has received an advance Letter of Award worth Rs 89 crore from RailTel Corporation of India for the supply, installation, and commissioning of an IP-based video surveillance system in LHB coaches. The contract includes a three-year warranty followed by five years of Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract for RailTel.

Karur Vysya Bank: The private lender bank has revised its one-year and six-month MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rates) from 9.20 percent to 9.10 percent, effective February 22. The one-month and three-month MCLR have been revised to 8.95 percent from 9.05 percent.

GHV Infra Projects: The construction company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Enmas EPC Power Projects (JV) for the supply of all materials required for 28.83 MWp grid-connected Rooftop Solar (RTS) plants for 14,416 SC and ST consumers. The work order, as per the LoA, is valued at approximately Rs 123 crore and is required to be completed within 120 days.

Exato Technologies: The IT solutions player company has received an export order from Diligenta, Peterborough, England, for the supply of software licenses. The aggregate value of the order is $0.24 million.