Top stocks in news: NSDL, Bharti Airtel, Sri Lotus, Britannia, Lupin, M&B, PB Fintech

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday, despite the positive global cues, thanks to tariff threats from the US, which added to the weakness in the export led sectors. BSE Sensex tanked 308.47 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 80,710.25, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 73.20 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 24,649.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, August 06, 2025:

Q1 results today: Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Trent, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Holdings, Bharat Forge, Blue Star, Power Finance Corporation, BHEL, Fortis Healthcare, Jindal Stainless, Jyoti CNC Automation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Pidilite Industries, PVR Inox, TD Power Systems, and UNO Minda are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Coal India, ADF Foods, Anup Engineering, Blue Dart Express, Bombay Dyeing, Fermenta Biotech, Great Eastern Shipping, Grauer & Weil India, Hester Biosciences, Kirloskar Industries, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mercury Laboratories, Rajratan Global Wire, Ramco Cements, Ramco Industries and more will trade ex-dividend today.

National Securities Depository: The leading depository in India will make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, August 06 after the company raised a total of Rs 4,011.60 crore between July 30 and August 01. It sold its shares for Rs 800 apiece with a lot size of 18 equity shares. The issue was overall booked more than 41 times during the bidding process.

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty: The luxury real estate company will be listed at Dalal Street on Wednesday, August 06 after the company raised a total of Rs 792 crore between July 30 and August 01. It sold its shares for Rs 150 apiece with a lot size of 100 equity shares. The issue was overall booked nearly 75 times during the bidding process.

M&B Engineering: The pre-engineered building solutions player shall kick-off its trading on the bourse from Wednesday, August 06 after the company raised a total of Rs 650 crore between July 30 and August 01. It sold its shares for Rs 385 per share with a lot size of 38 equity shares. The issue was overall booked more than 36 times.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a 43 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 5,947.8 crore, while 28.5 per cent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 49,462.6 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda rose 41.3 per cent YoY to Rs 27,838.7 crore, while Ebitda margins increased to 56.3 per cent for the quarter.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major reported a 3 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 520.1 crore, while revenue increased 8.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,622.2 crore for the quarter on June 30, 2025. Ebitda remained flat for the quarter, while margins dropped to 16.4 per cent for the reported period.

Lupin: The pharma major clocked a 52.1 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 1,219 crore, while revenue increased 11.9 per cent YoY to Rs 6,268 crore for the April to June 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 39.2 per cent to Rs 1,727 crore, while margins surged to 27.6 per cent for the quarter.

PB Fintech: The insure-tech player has acquired Pensionbazaar(dot)com, making it a wholly owned subsidiary, suggest some media reports citing sources. With this, PB Fintech now has 3 verticals: Policybazaar (Insurance), Paisabazaar (Credit), and Pensionbazaar (Pensions).

Torrent Power: The utility player reported a 24.7 per cent fall in the net profit at Rs 972 crore, while revenue tumbled 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,906 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda fell 20.2 per cent to Rs 1,483 crore, while margins declined 18.7 per cent for the quarter.

Bharti Hexacom: The Bharti group-backed communications firm reported 23.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 391.6 crore, while revenue grew 18.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,263 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2025. Margins came in flat at 51.3 per cent for the quarter.

HG Infra Engineering: The infra & EPC company has received Letter of Award for creation of integrated material handling facility at the Navel Dockyard in Mumbai by Military Engineer Services (MES) in Maharashtra.

Gland Pharma: The pharma player reported a 49.9 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 215.4 crore, while revenue increased 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,505.6 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda jumped 39 per cent YoY to Rs 367.6 crore, while margins rose to 24.4 per cent for the quarter.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate player reported a 25.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 292.5 crore, while the revenue surged 23.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,307 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 12.1 per cent YoY to Rs 893 crore, while margins contracted to 38.7 per cent.

Container Corporation of India: The state run logistics player's net profit inched up by 3.2 per cent YoY to Rs 266.5 crore, while revenue added 2.4 per cent YoY to growth in 2,153.6 crore for the April-June 2025 period. Ebitda clocked a 2.1 per cent growth to Rs 432.4 crore, while margins declined to 20 per cent for the reported period.

BLS International: The tech-enabled visa and passport service provider reported a 49.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 181 crore for the first quarter of FY26, while revenue for the period rose 44.2 per cent YoY to Rs 710.6 crore. Launched in 2005, the company has grown into India’s leading global service delivery partner, working with over 46 client governments and operating in more than 70 countries.

BLS E-Services: The digital services player reported a 38.7 per cent YoY increase in its profit after tax to Rs 17.5 crore during the quarter ending June 2025. Its total income came in at Rs 251.2 crore for the period, driven by expanded scale of the business and acquisition of Aadifidelis Solutions.