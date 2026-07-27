Top stocks in news: NTPC, Jindal Steel, Bank of Baroda, NBCC, IDFC First, TCPL, SBI Cards, REC

Indian equity benchmark indices extended its fall on Friday led by the elevated crude oil prices denting the growth prospects, raising risk of inflation. The BSE Sensex dropped 331.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 76,059.77, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 102.15 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,767.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 27, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery, Wipro, DLF, Persistent Systems, Tata Capital, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Birla Cable, Crisil, Deepak Nitrite, Everest Industries, KCP, Universal Cables and Vindhya Telelinks shall trade ex-dividend today.

Quarterly results today: Coal India, Bharat Electronics, Tata Power Company, Tata Chemicals, Indus Towers, Canara Bank, Coforge, Balaji Amines, Capri Global Capital, Emkay Global Financial Services, Godfrey Phillips India, Gravita India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Home First Finance, PN Gadgil Jewellers, and RR Kabel will announce their results for the quarter on June 30.

NTPC: The state-run utilities major reported a 11.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 5,342.4 crore, while revenue increased 3 per cent YoY to Rs 43,831.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 29 per cent YoY to Rs 16,231 crore, while margins improved to 32 per cent for the quarter. Its coal plant load factor outperformed the national average, hitting 76.71 per cent.

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Jindal Steel: The steelmaker reported a 43.6 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 843.9 crore, although revenue increased 25.9 per cent YoY to Rs 15,482.1 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 2,660 crore, with EBITDA per tonne improving to Rs 11,937, while EBITDA margin compressed to 17.2 per cent.

Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender reported a 71.9 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 1,278.4 crore, while net interest income rose 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 12,525.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Provisions declined sharply, although asset quality weakened marginally. The bank also settled the NMC Group litigation by paying $600 million (about Rs 5,680 crore).

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Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG major reported a 27.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 427 crore, while revenue increased 11.9 per cent YoY to Rs 5,348.9 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Its EBITDA rose 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 724 crore, while margins expanded to 13.5 per cent. The India branded business delivered 13 per cent and the international business grew 16 per cent.

NBCC (India): The construction company has received two work orders worth Rs 20.42 crore and Rs 88.43 crore from the National Horticulture Board and the Directorate of Technical Education & Training (Odisha), respectively.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender reported a 132.4 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 1,075 crore, while net interest income rose 21.1 per cent YoY to Rs 5,972.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Provisions declined 31 per cent, while asset quality improved, with gross NPA at 1.51 per cent and net NPA at 0.44 per cent. The bank also received Rs 514.82 crore under the CGFMU Scheme.

REC: The state-run NBFC reported a 6.1 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 4,192.8 crore, while net interest income fell 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 5,453 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its loan book expanded to a record Rs 5.90 lakh crore, the highest among CPSU NBFCs, while the board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share.

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SBI Cards & Payment Services: The credit card issuer reported a 19.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 664.4 crore, while net interest income remained largely flat at Rs 1,676.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Asset quality improved significantly, with gross NPA declining to 2.04 per cent and net NPA easing to 0.83 per cent.

Landmark Cars: The car distributor has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from JSW MG Motor India to open a new MG Experia showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The dealership will be established by Aeromark Cars, the wholly owned subsidiary of Landmark Cars.

Bank of India: The PSU lender reported a 36.2 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 3,067.9 crore, while net interest income increased 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 6,832.5 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provisions declined 12 per cent, while asset quality improved with gross NPA falling to 1.81 per cent and net NPA easing to 0.51 per cent.

Lodha Developers: The real estate major reported a 103.4 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 1,372.1 crore, while revenue surged 43.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,996.7 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA increased 95.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,922 crore, while margins expanded sharply to 38.5 per cent.

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AU Small Finance Bank: The lender reported a 37 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 796 crore, while net interest income jumped 31.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,695.5 crore during the June 2026 quarter. Provisions declined 30.3 per cent, although asset quality remained largely stable with a marginal rise in both gross and net NPAs.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable energy company has received two Letters of Award (LoAs) for the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works for two ground-mounted solar PV plants with a combined capacity of 800 MWac / 1,082 MWp.

DCB Bank: The private sector lender reported a 35.6 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 213.2 crore, while net interest income increased 17.8 per cent YoY to Rs 684 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Provisions more than halved, while asset quality improved with gross NPA declining to 2.43 per cent and net NPA easing to 0.84 per cent.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure: The Income Tax Department has concluded its search operations at the company's corporate office and commercial premises. The company's officers and executives extended full cooperation to the officials and provided all necessary documents, information, and clarifications sought during the search.

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Vedant Fashions: The ethnic wear retailer reported a 14.7 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 80.6 crore, while revenue grew 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 301.4 crore during the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 131 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 43.5 per cent.

Zen Technologies: The defence technology company reported a 40 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 31.8 crore, while revenue fell 10.5 per cent YoY to Rs 141.6 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA declined 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 38.7 crore. During the quarter, the company also unveiled its first high-altitude man-portable anti-drone system designed for modern mountain warfare.

Hirect: Formerly known as Hind Rectifier, the company has secured its first development order worth Rs 60 crore for the Vande Metro (Namo Bharat) train set from Indian Railways. It has received its maiden order worth Rs 60 crore for the supply of complete propulsion systems for mainline electric multiple unit train sets from the modern coach factory (MCF), Indian Railways.

Sarda Energy and Minerals: The Board of Directors of Sarda Metals & Alloys, the wholly owned subsidiary, has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 300 crore as part of its green initiative. The investment will be used for the installation of a waste heat recovery power plant and the expansion of the mineral wool manufacturing facility at its existing plant premises in Vizianagaram.