Top stocks in news: NTPC, Zydus Life, IHCL, Bharat Forge, RVNL, NHPC, HDFC Life, Biocon

Indian benchmark indices ended slightly higher on Friday as the profit booking erased the gains pumped over the GST rate cuts amid ongoing tariff concerns BSE Sensex added 150.30 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 80,718.01, while NSE's Nifty50 rose only 19.25 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 24,734.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, September 05, 2025:

Quarterly results today: SpiceJet, Prabhat Technologies (India), Toyam Sports, and Sanmitra Commercial will release their quarterly earnings on September 5.

NTPC: The state-run company has permanently discontinued operations at the NTPC Tanda Thermal Power Station, Stage-I, comprising four units of 110 MW each, effective September 1. With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC Group stands at 82,926 MW.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The private insurance player company will adopt the revised GST structure on all individual insurance products from September 22, 2025, expecting the reform to boost demand and improve persistency, with a marginal

Indian Hotels Company: The hospitality company has reported a malware incident affecting select IT systems. The company continues to monitor the situation closely while operating business as usual.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company’s subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Synthon BV of the Netherlands for Ozanimod capsules, a generic version of Zeposia for the US market. Ozanimod Capsules are indicated for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Varun Beverages: The PepsiCo bottler has incorporated a joint venture company in India, White Peak Refrigeration, to engage in the business of manufacturing visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment.

Bharat Forge: The state-run defence player's subsidiary, Agneyastra Energetics, has entered into an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to purchase 949.65 acres of land in Anantapur district. It plans to develop a defence energetics manufacturing complex.

NHPC: The Ministry of Power has appointed Bhupender Gupta as the Chairman & Managing Director of NHPC for a period of five years, effective September 4. With this, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects), ceased to hold the additional charge of CMD.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player and Texmaco Rail, which recently signed a joint venture agreement to develop India's next-generation railway ecosystem, will incorporate a new company by November.

Biocon: The USFDA has completed a routine cGMP inspection at Biocon Biologics’ drug substance facility in Bengaluru and issued a Form 483 with five observations. These observations are procedural in nature and do not pertain to data integrity, systemic non-compliance, or quality oversight. The inspection was conducted between August 26 and September 3.

Indo Tech Transformers: The utility and engineering company has received a purchase order for the supply of nine 125 MVA transformers from Avaada Clean Project. The total order value is Rs 78.39 crore.

Yasho Industries: The specialty chemicals company has entered into a long-term supply agreement with a leading multinational corporation (MNC) for the supply of lubricant additives over a 15-year period. The company expects Rs 150 crore in annual revenue starting from the end of FY27.

Zota Healthcare: The healthcare company board has approved a fundraising proposal of up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches via issuance of equity shares through QIP or any other permissible mode.

RPP Infra Projects: The infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new work order worth Rs 134.21 crore. The project involves EPC KN-II 5A improvement of the Matheran–Neral–Kalamb road in Raigad, Maharashtra.

Solarium Green Energy: The green energy player has received work orders worth Rs 8.22 crore from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for the execution of a rooftop solar project at DRDO facilities in Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Chandipur.

Malpani Pipes and Fittings: The hardware company has entered into a sole distributorship agreement with Yongkang Gaocheng Imp & Exp Co. for its core products, namely the BST brand and Gaocheng Pro brand, in India.