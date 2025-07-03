Top stocks in news: Nykaa, DMart, YES Bank, Nestle, Indogulf, Auro Pharma, RVNL, PNB Housing

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday amid a cautious approach before India Inc's earnings and approaching Trump tariff deadline. BSE Sensex fell 287.60 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 83,409.69, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 88.40 points, or 0.35 per cent to close at 25,453.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 03, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of VST Industries and NDR Auto Components shall trade ex-dividend today.

Indogulf Cropsciences: The agrochemical player will make its Dalal Street debut today after the company ran its Rs 200 crore IPO between June 26 to June 30. It sold its shares for Rs 111 apiece with a lot size of Rs 135 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed nearly 26 times.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga are likely to sell a 2.1 per cent equity stake in Nykaa parent via block deals The block size may be around Rs 1,200 crore. Floor price for the deal has been at Rs 200 per share, a discount of 5.5 per cent from its previous close.

Nestle India: The France-based FMCG major has added a new Maggi Noodles production line at its Sanand factory in Gujarat. This new line was developed with an investment of Rs 105 crore.

Avenue Supermarts: The DMart retail chain owner reported a 16.2 per cent YoY rise in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 15,932.12 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The total number of stores increased to 424 for Q1FY26.

YES Bank: Pankaj Sharma has resigned from the position of Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of the bank, effective July 2, to pursue opportunities outside the organization.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company’s subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics sro., has obtained marketing authorization from the European Commission for Dazublys, its trastuzumab biosimilar version. Dazublys is used in the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive breast and gastric cancersAdditionally, Pharmacin BV has merged with its holding company, Agile Pharma BV.

PNB Housing Finance: The NBFCs board has recommended to the shareholders, for approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

PVR INOX: The cinema exhibitor plans to add 200 new screens over the next two years with an investment of up to Rs 400 crore. The expansion will focus primarily on South India, followed by smaller cities and towns. For FY26, the company has already opened 20 screens in Q1 and aims to complete 100 by year-end.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Chandan Kumar Verma has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective July 2. Currently, he serves as Executive Director – Finance at the company.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal miner reported its highest-ever Q1 mined metal output at 265 kilo tonnes, up 1 per cent YoY. However, production dipped 15 per cent sequentially due to routine mine preparation. Silver output and refined metal production also saw modest declines.

Indian Overseas Bank: The state-run lender's shareholders have approved raising equity share capital of up to Rs 4,000 crore through QIP, FPO, rights issue, or ESPS during FY26.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has achieved assets under management (AUM) crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Coromandel International: The CCI has approved its Rs 820 crore acquisition of a 53.13 per cent stake in NACL Industries, a listed agrochemical firm. The deal includes promoter and public shareholder transactions and aligns with Coromandel’s strategy to expand in crop protection and contract manufacturing.

Voltas: The Tata Group firm has received a show cause notice from the Central GST Commissionerate, Dehradun, alleging short payment of GST for the financial years 2018–19 to 2020–21 by Universal Comfort Products (which was merged with the company during FY21).

Pfizer: Shilpi Singh has resigned from the position of Director – People Experience, effective August 14. However, the Board has appointed Reshma Parida as Senior Director – People Experience of the company, effective August 1.

Le Lavoir: The trading company has acquired a 51 per cent equity stake in Shree Vrajendra Foods, a Rajkot-based manufacturer and trader of foodgrains, edible oils, and other food staples. It plans to invest Rs 10 crore in Shree Vrajendra Foods over the next two years to expand its operations.