Top stocks in news: Paytm, Milky Mist, Netweb, Manipal Health, Indo-MIM, Jyoti CNC, Nelco, DCX Systems

Milky Mist Dairy Food: The packaged foods products player will make its stock markets debut on Tuesday, August 18, after the company raised Rs 1,553 crore from its maiden stake sale between August 11-13, selling its shares of Rs 140 apiece with a lot size of 107 shares. The issue was overall subscribed 56.12 times with nearly 28.60 lakh applications.

One 97 Communications: The Resilient Asset Management BV, the parent and promoter entity of Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is likely to sell up to a 4.98 per cent stake in Paytm, with a floor price of Rs 1,535.10 per share, suggests media reports, citing sources.

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Manipal Health Enterprises: The recently listed healthcare player has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Kindorama Healthcare to acquire the entire business operations and assets of Kinder Hospital for Rs 130 crore in Doddanekundi Industrial Area, Bengaluru.

Indo-MIM: The recently listed company reported a 32 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 240 crore, while revenue increased 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,219 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased 24 per cent YoY to Rs 406 crore, while margins rose 404 bps to 33.4 per cent for the quarter. The company board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.80 apiece.

Netweb Technologies India: The supercomputing systems player opened its QIP on August 17, with a floor price of Rs 4,885.90 per share. The fundraising size could be around Rs 1,200 crore, said media reports.

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Jyoti CNC Automation: The machine tool player's capital investment proposal worth Rs 1,020.65 crore over the next five years at its existing manufacturing facility in Rajkot has received approval under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It would be eligible for a capex incentive of up to 25 per cent on investments.

SPR Auto Technologies: The auto ancillary player launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on August 17, with a floor price of Rs 4,438.20 per share. The company is likely to raise around Rs 1,000 crore through the QIP, suggest reports.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The metal firm has acquired a 51.13 per cent stake in Steel Infra Solutions Company (SISCOL), making it the holding company of the target entity with effect from August 17, 2026. The company said the acquisition was completed on August 17.

Highway Infrastructure: The state-run infra player has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 80.17 crore for operations at Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu. The LOA was issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Nelco: The satellite services firm of the Tata Group said it has entered into agreements with Lunar Holdco, Inc. for an investment of $20 million through subscription to Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs).

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DCX Systems: The manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies said it has received purchase orders worth Rs 15.2 crore from its customers in the normal course of business. The orders cover the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies and comprise both domestic and export orders.

Ceigall India: The infrastructure player said the Delhi government’s Public Works Department has cancelled a tender worth Rs 330.84 crore, including GST, for strengthening and other works on various roads under the South Maintenance Zone during 2026-27.