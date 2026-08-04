Top stocks in news: Paytm, SBI Funds, LIC, Meesho, DLF, Kalpataru, IREDA, Arvind, KIMS

Indian equity benchmark indices posted strong gains on Monday led by positive global cues from the US and Iran, FII buying, upbeat Q1 earnings from India Inc and strength in Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex jumped 544.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 78,639.03, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 390.70 points, or 1.60 per cent, to end at 24,596. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 04, 2026:



Quarterly results today: ONGC, Bharti Airtel, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Bharti Hexacom, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Emami, Godrej Properties, Graphite India, Greaves Cotton, Kalyan Jewellers India, Marico, MCX, Metropolis Healthcare, Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, United Breweries, UNO Minda and more will announce their results for the June 2026 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Alembic, Andhra Paper, Balkrishna Industries, Bosch, Container Corporation of India, Eveready Industries India, Greenply Industries, Hind Rectifiers, CE Info Systems, Mysore Petro Chemicals, PCBL Chemical, TCPL Packaging, UPL and Embassy Office Parks REIT shall ex-date for dividend today.



One 97 Communications: SAIF Partners is likely to sell a 2.3 per cent stake or 1.49 crore equity shares in Paytm parent through block deals, with the deal size estimated at Rs 2,002 crore and the floor price set at Rs 1,339.65 per share, suggest some media reports citing sources.



SBI Funds Management: The asset management company reported a 3.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 880.3 crore, while revenue grew 15.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,152.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Operating profit increased 17 per cent YoY to Rs 907 crore. Its SIP AUM rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 2 lakh crore with a 12.3 per cent market share, while QAAUM crossed Rs 12.6 lakh crore.



Meesho: Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners may sell a 2.3 per cent stake, representing 10.5 crore shares, in Meesho through block deals, with the deal size estimated at Rs 1,900 crore and the floor price set at Rs 182.08 per share, suggest media, citing sources.



Life Insurance Corporation of India: The Government of India has announced the sale of up to a 6.5 percent stake in LIC through an offer for sale (OFS) on August 4-5. The base offer size is 2.5 per cent of the equity share capital (31.62 crore shares), with an additional 4 per cent stake (50.59 crore shares) available under the green shoe option. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 382 apiece.



DLF: The real estate major reported a 4.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 793.9 crore, even as revenue declined 52.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,280.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA fell 58.7 per cent YoY to Rs 150.3 crore, while EBITDA margins contracted to 11.7 per cent.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state-run lender reported a 37.1 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 338.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Net interest income (NII) increased 24.1 per cent YoY to Rs 857.5 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.75 per cent. Gross NPA improved to 3.76 per cent, while net NPA declined significantly to 1.22 per cent.



KEI Industries: The cables and wires manufacturer reported a 40 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 274.1 crore, while revenue surged 23 per cent YoY to Rs 3,185.3 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA increased 53.4 per cent YoY to Rs 396 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 12 per cent from 10 per cent a year ago.



Kalpataru: The real estate developer reported a net loss of Rs 26.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter, narrowing from a loss of Rs 49.4 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue increased 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 472.2 crore. EBITDA loss widened to Rs 45.9 crore. Pre-sales bookings rose 6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,329 crore, while collections jumped 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,365 crore.



Torrent Power: The power utility reported a 12.7 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 638.9 crore, while revenue increased 2.8 per cent YoY to Rs 8,124.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 3.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,538 crore, while EBITDA margins remained flat at 19 per cent.



Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The healthcare chain reported a 47.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 41.5 crore, even though revenue jumped 35.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,179.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 223.4 crore, while margins tumbled to 18.9 per cent for the reported quarter.



DOMS Industries: The stationery maker reported a 22.3 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 44.5 crore, despite a 19.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 670.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA fell 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 82.6 crore, while EBITDA margins contracted sharply to 12.3 per cent from 17.6 per cent a year ago.



Arvind: The textile player launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue for fundraising on August 3, with the floor price fixed at Rs 518.58 per share.



Great Eastern Shipping Company: The shipping company reported a 159.4 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 1,308.8 crore, while revenue jumped 66.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,005.4 crore in the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 1,337.7 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding to 66.7 per cent from 53.5 per cent a year ago.



Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The engineering company reported a 66.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 50 crore, despite a 16.9 per cent YoY decline in revenue to Rs 756.7 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 57 crore, while EBITDA margins remained flat at 8 per cent.



Kansai Nerolac Paints: The paint maker reported a 4.8 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 231.6 crore, while revenue grew 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,373.6 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 8.3 per cent YoY to Rs 328.3 crore, with EBITDA margins remaining steady at 14 per cent.



GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company reported a 15.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 237.2 crore, while revenue increased 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 938.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA climbed 25.8 per cent YoY to Rs 444.3 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding to 47.35 per cent from 43.86 per cent a year ago.



UPL: Mike Frank, Chief Executive Officer of UPL Corporation and a member of the senior management personnel of the UPL Group, has resigned as he has decided to relocate to the United States due to personal commitments. Accordingly, his association with the UPL Group will conclude with effect from August 31, 2026, after completing a successful tenure of four and a half years.



Gulf Oil Lubricants: The lubricant manufacturer reported a 28.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 123.2 crore, while revenue increased 30.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,327.2 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA grew 30.2 per cent YoY to Rs 166 crore, while EBITDA margins remained flat at 12.5 per cent.



Thomas Cook (India): The travel services company reported a marginal 0.2 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 71.9 crore, while revenue slipped 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,091.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA rose 35.2 per cent YoY to Rs 41.5 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 5.02 per cent from 3.76 per cent a year ago.



Restaurant Brands Asia: The quick-service restaurant operator reported a net loss of Rs 28.3 crore for the June 2026 quarter, narrowing from a loss of Rs 41.9 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue increased 17.9 per cent YoY to Rs 822.6 crore. EBITDA rose 37.7 per cent YoY to Rs 100.1 crore, with EBITDA margins improving to 12.2 per cent from 10.4 per cent a year ago.



VVIP Infratech: The water treatment firm has received a letter of intent (LoI) for sewerage works related to the proposed domestic sewage treatment plant at Mohammadpur Majri and Kanjhawala in the Union Territory of Delhi. The project is valued at Rs 198.50 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

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