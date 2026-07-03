Top stocks in news: PB Fintech, Coal India, AEL, Bajaj Finance, TMPV, HindZinc, BPCL, Dmart, LG India

Indian equity benchmark indices posted gains on Thursday led by positive geopolitical cues and easing inflationary concerns. Traders are keenly awaiting India Inc earnings. The BSE Sensex surged 579.48 points, or 0.75 per cent, to close at 77,502.12, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 169.85 points, or 0.71 per cent, to end at 24,175.70 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 03, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of TeamLease Services and Rolex Rings shall trade ex-date for buyback of shares.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of M&M, Shriram Finance, Union Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Thermax, Bharat Forge, Akums Drugs, Biocon, Balaji Amines, Alufluoride, BF Investment, Can Fin Homes, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, DCM Shriram, Escorts Kubota, Gloster, Exide Industries, Greenlam Industries, Indus Finance, JSW Dulux, Kirloskar Pneumatic,, Mahindra Lifespace, Max Healthcare, Raymond Realty, Redington, Onward Technologies, Sagarsoft (India), SKF India, SKF India (Industrial), SML Mahindra, Swaraj Engines, Transcorp International and Welspun Enterprises shall trade ex-dividend today.

PB Fintech: Temasek Holdings subsidiary Macritchie Investments is likely to sell 1.19 crore shares, or a 2.6 per cent stake, in PB Fintech for Rs 1,908 crore through block deals. Macritchie Investments held a 6.47 percent stake in PB Fintech as of March 2026.

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Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC reported a 20 per cent YoY new loan growth at 1.61 crore, while its AUM surged 24 per cent YoY to Rs 5.46 lakh crore and deposit book stood at Rs 68,500 crore as of June 2026. Customer franchise stood at 12.44 crore, increasing by 51 lakh.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group fir, and International Resources Holding, an IHC Group company through 2PointZero, will form a 50:50 joint venture to develop an $11.5 billion integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha. It comprises a 4 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) alumina refinery, a 2 MMTPA aluminium smelter, and a 1 MMTPA downstream manufacturing park.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner increased coal supplies to the country's power plants to 51.44 million tonnes (MT) in June FY27, registering 5.9 percent growth over 48.57 MT supplied in the corresponding month last year, driven by rising electricity demand during the peak summer season.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) - luxury vehicle arm reported a 9.2 per cent YoY decline in wholesale volumes to 79,300 units during the June quarter, while retail sales fell 15.3 per cent to 80,000 units amid a challenging operating environment.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing company's subsidiary BPRL Ventures BV has acquired the remaining 39.14 per cent stake in IBV Brasil Petroleo Limitada for Rs 2,312 crore. The acquisition provides BPCL with access to additional equity oil and gas, thereby contributing to India's energy security.

Hindustan Zinc: The mining company reported a 1 per cent YoY increase in mined metal production to 2.68 lakh tonnes during the June quarter. Saleable metal production rose 4 per cent to 2.60 lakh tonnes, while refined zinc output grew 6 per cent to 2.13 lakh tonnes. Refined lead production, however, declined 2 per cent to 47,000 tonnes.

LG Electronics India: The GST authority has announced its decision in favour of the company and dropped the proposed demand of Rs 116.72 crore (principal tax of Rs 58.36 crore and a penalty of Rs 58.36 crore). The show-cause notice, issued in May 2026, had alleged excess availment of Input Tax Credit (ITC) during FY 2021-22 based on reconciliation differences between GST returns.

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Avenue Supermarts: The retail chain and Dmart-parent reported a 15.1 per cent YoY increase in standalone revenue to Rs 18,343.49 crore for the June quarter. The total store count stood at 503 as of June 30, 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The NBFC estimated a 21 per cent YoY rise in overall disbursements to about Rs 15,560 crore for the June quarter, while business assets increased 12 per cent to approximately Rs 1.37 lakh crore. Collection efficiency remained stable at 95 per cent, with Stage-3 assets improving to 3.4-3.5 per cent from 3.8 per cent a year ago.

Punjab National Bank: The state-run lender reported a 10.32 per cent YoY increase in global business to Rs 29.99 lakh crore as of June 2026. Global advances rose 12.85 per cent to Rs 12.75 lakh crore, while global deposits grew 8.52 per cent to Rs 17.24 lakh crore. Domestic business also expanded 9.91 per cent to Rs 28.75 lakh crore.

Sterlite Technologies: The tech company has raised Rs 1,500 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP). Domestic and global investors, including Motilal Oswal, Nomura, HSBC, Bank of India, Oxbow, Think Investments, Bandhan, and Manulife, among others, participated in the QIP issue.

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Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank has signed Corporate Agency Agreements with SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company to service and solicit their insurance products through its branch network.

Union Bank of India: The public sector lender reported a 7.47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in total global business to Rs 23.79 lakh crore for the June quarter, driven by a 12.5 per cent rise in global advances to Rs 10.96 lakh crore. Global deposits increased 3.5 per cent to Rs 12.83 lakh crore, while domestic CASA deposits climbed 11.72 per cent to Rs 4.50 lakh crore.

Marico: The FMCG major said its India business delivered double-digit underlying volume growth in the June quarter, while consolidated revenue is expected to grow in the early twenties. The company expects strong operating profit growth aided by a sharp correction in copra prices, with its international business posting mid-teen constant currency growth.

Central Bank of India: The state-run lender posted strong business growth in the June quarter, with total business rising 18.36 per cent YoY to Rs 8.33 lakh crore. Gross advances surged 28.77 per cent to Rs 3.54 lakh crore, while deposits grew 11.66 per cent to Rs 4.78 lakh crore. CASA deposits also increased 11.14 per cent to Rs 2.22 lakh crore.

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Titagarh Rail Systems: The wagon manufacturer has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with TuTr Hyperloop, a technology company specialising in Hyperloop propulsion and advanced mobility technologies. The collaboration aims to develop first-of-its-kind Hyperloop technology-enabled freight transportation solutions from India.

CSB Bank: The private lender reported a 26 per cent YoY rise in total deposits to Rs 45,415 crore for the June quarter, while gross advances increased 24 per cent to Rs 40,866 crore. CASA deposits registered a modest 4 per cent growth to Rs 8,815 crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The lender reported a 26.7 per cent YoY increase in gross advances to Rs 47,653 crore, while total deposits rose 10.44 per cent to Rs 48,976 crore. CASA deposits declined 5.5 per cent to Rs 12,307 crore, resulting in the CASA ratio falling to 25 per cent from 29 per cent.

BLS E-Services: The company has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Atyati Technologies for Rs 157 crore, strengthening its AI-driven banking solutions and technology capabilities for banks and financial institutions.

UCO Bank: The PSU lender posted a 15.46 per cent YoY rise in total business to Rs 6.05 lakh crore. Advances increased 21.33 per cent to Rs 2.73 lakh crore, while deposits grew 11.04 per cent to Rs 3.32 lakh crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender reported a 25.1 per cent YoY growth in total deposits to Rs 48,307 crore and a 28.9 per cent rise in its gross loan book to Rs 42,903 crore. Disbursements jumped 41.5 per cent to Rs 9,252 crore, while gross NPA improved to 2.17 per cent from 2.52 per cent a year ago.

PC Jeweller: The jewellery retailer reported a 21 per cent YoY growth in revenue during the June quarter while reducing its outstanding debt by 24 per cent, reflecting continued improvement in its balance sheet.

