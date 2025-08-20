Top stocks in news: Regaal Resources, YES Bank, HAL, CP Plus, NTPC Green, RVNL, Paytm, GNG

Indian benchmark indices continued to rise and ended higher on Tuesday amid GST rationalization and credit rating upgrade optimism. BSE Sensex surged 370.64 points, or 0.46 per cent, to settle at 81,644.39, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 103.70 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 24,980.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, August 20, 2025:

Q1 results today: Shanti Gold International, PVP Ventures, Morarjee Textiles, Picturehouse Media and VXL Instruments shall announce their June 2025 quarter results later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Colab Platforms, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality, Him Teknoforge, Senco Gold, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Chandrima Mercantiles shall trade ex-split today. Josts Engineering Company shares will trade ex-date for rights issue.

Regaal Resources: The specialty agro products player will make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday. The IPO was open for bidding between August 12-14 to raise a total of Rs 306 crore. The company sold its shares for Rs 102 apiece, with a lot size of 144 equity shares. The issue was booked nearly 160 times.

Aditya Infotech: The recently listed surveillance solutions player reported a 46.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 32.9 crore, while revenue increased 16.4 per cent YoY to Rs 740 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved the purchase of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets worth Rs 62,000 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics, marking one of HAL’s largest defence orders.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewables energy player announced the commercial operation of the fourth part capacity of 212.5 MW out of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project in Gujarat. It also announced the commercial operation of part capacity of 52.8 MW (Wind) out of the total installed capacity of 92.4 MW (Wind) and 37.5 MW (Solar) as part of the 100 MW hybrid project in Gujarat

One 97 Communications: Motilal Oswal AMC, through its various schemes, bought an additional 26.31 lakh shares (representing a 0.41 per cent stake) in Paytm, increasing its total shareholding to 5.1577 per cent, as of August 11.

GNG Electronics: The electronics retailer reported a 52.4 per cent YoY jump in the profit at Rs 18.5 crore, while revenue surged 22.3 per cent YoY to Rs 312.3 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The company board approved enhancement of corporate guarantee for arm Electronics Bazaar from AED 10 million to AED 15 million with Commercial Bank of Dubai.

YES Bank: India Ratings has upgraded its rating to IND AA- with a stable outlook on Infrastructure bonds and Basel III Tier 2 bonds of the private lend. It previously had IND A ratings with a positive outlook on the instruments.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway firm has appointed Provigil Surveillance, a subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, for a contract worth Rs 85 crore to deploy AI-enabled video surveillance systems at 441 D & E category stations and upgrade facilities at 43 major stations of Southern Railway, aimed at boosting passenger security.

Phoenix Mills: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed arrangement to provide exit to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) from its 49% equity shareholding in the company’s material subsidiary, Island Star Mall Development, subject to shareholder and other necessary regulatory approvals.

GMR Power and Urban Infra: The infra company's board will meet on August 22 to consider raising up to Rs 3,000 crore via QIP, FCCBs, or other instruments, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Lloyds Metals & Energy: The metal player has emerged as the successful bidder for the Tandsi - III and Tandsi - III Extension coking coal mine, securing the project with a premium of 10.5 per cent. Located on the Madhya Pradesh–Maharashtra border, the mine spans an area of approximately 338 hectares and holds estimated total reserves of 23 million metric tonnes.

Endurance Technologies: The auto ancillary company has evaluated and approved capacity addition in its ABS, disc brake systems, and brake disc segments, with an investment of Rs 135.6 crore. The capacity expansion is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY26.

CCL Products (India): The beverages company has entered into an agreement to acquire a 26% stake in Mukkonda Renewables, a subsidiary (SPV) promoted by Ecoren Energy India, for Rs 9.57 crore. This investment will provide the company access to approximately 7.9 MW of renewable wind and solar energy.

SRF: The specialty chemicals company has signed strategic agreements with The Chemours Company to collaborate on the manufacturing and marketing of advanced fluoropolymers and fluoroelastomers. As per the agreement, SRF will manufacture these products at its Dahej facility, with production expected to commence within approximately 12 months.

Share India Securities: The company has received board approval for an investment of up to Rs 28 crore in the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) for the acquisition of 14,18,871 equity shares (representing a 1.582 per cent stake) at Rs 197.34 per share.

Vikas Ecotech: The company has received a bulk order worth Rs 3.42 crore from Olectra Greentech for fire-retardant materials (Aluminium Trihydrate - ATH).

SML Isuzu: The company board has approved the change of name of the company from SML Isuzu Limited to SML Mahindra Limited, after the approval of the Registrar of Companies.