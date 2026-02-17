Top stocks in news: RIL, Cochin Shipyard, Indus Towers, HFCL, Lupin, JSW Infra, Delhivery

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, thanks to buying in the select pockets, stable Indian rupee and range-bound crude oil prices. The BSE jumped 650.39 points, or 0.79 per cent, to close at 83,277.15, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 211.65 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 25,682.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 17, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Mrs Bectors Food, Hikal, International Gemmological Institute, IOL Chemicals & Pharma, IRCON International, Majestic Auto, Shipping Corporation of India, Vibrant Global, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust and Interise Trust shall trade ex-date for dividend/income distribution, while shares of Riddhi Steel & Tubes shall trade ex-date for bonus.

Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate's FMCG subsidiary, Reliance Consumer Products, has signed a definitive agreement to form a majority-owned joint venture with Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a leading Nigerian business conglomerate. This partnership will significantly expand Reliance Consumer Products’ global footprint.

Cochin Shipyard: The state-owned defence player has been declared the L1 bidder by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. The estimated total order value is around Rs 5,000 crore.

Indus Tower: Promoter Bharti Airtel acquired an additional 12 lakh shares in the telecom infra player. Its stake in Indus Towers has consequently increased to 51.18 per cent, up from 51.03 per cent as of December 2025.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical major has signed a licence and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company, to commercialise the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada. DeslaFlex is an innovative antidepressant formulation developed by Spektus using its proprietary Flexitab oral drug-delivery platform.

JSW Infrastructure: The port-operator player's board will meet on February 20 to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares via a qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue, or any other permissible method, or a combination thereof.

Highway Infrastructure: The civil construction company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 154.6 crore for operations at the Moti Naroli fee plaza in Gujarat. The letter of award (LoA) was issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Delhivery: The delivery and logistics player has announced a strategic partnership with electric mobility startup RIDEV (ANV Web Ventures) to deploy 150 high-performance electric vehicles (EVs). The deployment is scheduled over the next three months across Northeast India, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

HFCL: The telecom infra solutions player has secured purchase orders worth about Rs 60.95 crore for the supply of optical fibre cables (OFC) from a leading domestic private telecom operator, strengthening its order pipeline in the telecom infrastructure segment.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The railway solutions player has received an order worth Rs 219.18 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of signalling equipment in connection with the construction of a proposed railway line in Mumbai Suburban under MUTP-IIIA.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The logistics solutions player company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ALA Group, an Italy-based global aerospace and defence supply-chain integrator, to collaborate on opportunities in India’s rapidly expanding aerospace and defence sectors. The aerospace and defence market in India is estimated at approximately $28 billion.

Seamec: The company’s vessel, SEAMEC PRINCESS, has been charter-hired by Supreme Offshore Construction & Technical Services for operations in ONGC’s oilfields on the west coast of India. The vessel will carry out SAT diving and air diving jobs under a contract awarded by ONGC. The total value of the contract is around $0.46 million.

Embassy Developments: The real estate firm has received approval from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority for Phase I of Embassy Serenity, its first residential project in Alibaug within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This marks the company’s entry into the lifestyle and second-home segment, with an estimated gross development value of Rs 400 crore.