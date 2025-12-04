Top stocks in news: RIL, IndiGo, BEML, Pine Labs, ONGC, JSW Steel, IEX, RailTel, RVNL

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday over profit booking as the Indian Rupee hit fresh lows and FIIs outflows persisted. Traders are keenly awaiting RBI's monetary policy outcome on Friday. BSE Sensex fell 31.46 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 85,106.81, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 46.20 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 25,986. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, December 4, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Engineers India shall ex-dividend, while shares of Patel Engineering shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Pine Labs: The Noida-based fintech firm reported a net profit of Rs 5.97 crore in the second quarter, reversing a loss of Rs 32 crore in the same period last year, due to lower depreciation and ESOP expenses. Revenue for the quarter increased 17.8 per cent YoY to Rs 650 crore, supported by issuing, affordability and online payments businesses.

Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate's subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), announced a partnership with Surrey County Cricket Club in the Oval Invincibles franchise of 'The Hundred'. RSBVL has acquired a 49 per cent shareholding in Oval Invincibles from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for GBP 60.27 million. From 2026 onwards both the men’s and women’s teams will be known as MI London

Advertisement

JSW Steel: The metal company has formed a Rs 15,750 crore joint venture with Japan’s JFE Steel, transferring Bhushan Power & Steel’s Odisha integrated steel facility into a 50:50 partnership. JFE will invest 270 billion yen (Rs 15,750 crore) in the JV, which aims to expand crude steel capacity to 10 million tonnes by 2030, with adequate land already available for the upgrade.

InterGlobe Aviation: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, suffered one of its most severe operational breakdowns in recent years, with delays and cancellations reported across the country. An estimated 250 to 300 flights were cancelled over the past two days. The airline said the cancellations and delays were triggered by a combination of unexpected operational issues.

ONGC: The state-run energy player and Petronet LNG have signed a 15-year term sheet for ethane unloading, storage and handling services, set to begin between October–December 2028. ONGC will reserve 600 KTPA capacity at PLL’s upcoming ethane facilities in Dahej. PLL will receive, store and redeliver imported ethane under the pact.

Advertisement

BEML: The state-run heavy equipment has secured a Rs 414 crore order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for the supply of additional train sets for the Namma Metro Phase II project. The fresh order adds to the company's expanding rail and metro portfolio, one of its key business verticals alongside defence and aerospace, and mining and construction.

NBCC (India): The civil construction player has secured five construction and redevelopment orders worth Rs 665 crore, with the largest, worth Rs 642.82 crore project, awarded by the Ghaziabad Development Authority. The Ghaziabad Development Authority’s order is for the redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan in Ghaziabad.

JK Cement: The cement maker has commissioned its 3.3 MnTPA Clinker Line-2 at the Panna plant in Bihar, doubling the unit’s clinker capacity from 3.30 MnTPA to 6.60 MnTPA. It has also acquired a 12.21 per cent equity stake in O2 Renewable Energy for Rs 5.2 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity bourse reported monthly electricity traded volume of 11,409 MU in November 2025, excluding TRAS (tertiary reserve ancillary services), an increase of 17.7 per cent YoY. The exchange also recorded trading of 4.74 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) during the month.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railways firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Southern Railway for a traction power project worth Rs 145.35 crore. The contract covers the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Scott-connected traction substations, power quality equipment, switching posts, a 2x25 kV feeding system.

Advertisement

Godawari Power and Ispat: The Steel and pellet maker has received the consent to operate for its expanded iron ore pelletisation plant, increasing capacity from 2.7 million tonnes per annum to 4.7 MTPA. The approval for the additional 2 MTPA pellet plant was granted by the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

RailTel Corporation of India: The Railway PSU has secured a project worth Rs 48,78-crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The order involves the selection of a system integrator for the design, development and implementation of the Regional Information System for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Urban Observatory at MMRDA, Mumbai.

Pace Digitek: The Telecom infrastructure solutions provider's material subsidiary, Lineage Power Private, has received an order worth Rs 99.71 crore, including taxes, from Advait Greenergy. The contract has been awarded for the supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage system and other related equipment.

Mukka Proteins: The animal feed company’s joint venture with Hardik Gowda and MS Jathin Infra has received a work order worth Rs 474.89 crore from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management. The work involves the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate accumulated at the Mittaganahalli and Kannur landfill sites.

Nectar Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical company announced an Rs 81-crore share buyback, approved by its board. It will repurchase three crore fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 27 per share through the tender offer route, representing up to 13.38 per cent of its paid-up equity capital.

Advertisement

Network People Services Technologies: The leading provider of digital payments and digital banking infrastructure has successfully raised more than Rs 300 crore through a preferential issue fully subscribed by Tata Mutual Fund. It has received listing approval from both NSE and BSE for 14,46,500 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 allotted under the preferential issue.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages: The beverage player has launched 100 per cent pure instant coffee in India, marking a key step. Following the opening of the Vintage Coffee Café – a Lounge Café in Nerul, Navi Mumbai in September 2024, and the successful launch of two brands in the conventional Roast & Ground coffee segment on select e-commerce platforms.