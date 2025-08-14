Top stocks in news: RIL, Infosys, BPCL, Zydus Life, ICICI Bank, IRCTC, Jain Irrigation

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Wednesday on the back of positive inflation data from India ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting later today. BSE Sensex surged 304.32 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 80,539.91, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 131.95 points, or 0.54 per cent, to close at 24,619.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, August 14, 2025:

Q1 results today: Indian Oil Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Patanjali Foods, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inox Wind, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Hindustan Copper, AstraZeneca Pharma, NAVA, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Vinati Organics, Swan Energy, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Llyods Enterprises and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Electronics, Manappuram Finance, NCC, NHPC, NMDC, REC, Action Construction Equipment, Astral, Denta Water, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Emcure Pharma, Five-Star Business Finance, Gland Pharma, Godawari Power and Ispat, Hudco, International Gemmological Institute, MGL, Minda Corporation, Repco Home Finance, Star Cement and more will trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions: Shares of VRL Logistics will trade ex-bonus, while shares of Ind-Swift shall trade ex-date for amalgamation. Shares of Lloyds Enterprises shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Infosys: The solutions major will acquire 75 per cent shareholding in Versent Group, an Australia’s leading digital transformation solutions provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra Group, for AUD 233.25 million. Telstra will continue to retain a 25 per cent minority stake in Versent Group.

ICICI Bank: The private lender has slashed the minimum account balance for metro & urban locations to Rs 15,000 from Rs 50,000, for semi-urban to Rs 7,500 from Rs 25,000, and for rural to Rs 2,500 from Rs 10,000.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing player reported a 140.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,839 crore, while revenue dropped 0.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,12,551.5 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Domestic product sales of BPCL rose 3.19 per cent YoY in the quarter to 13.58 million metric tonnes (mmt). Exports came in at 0.45 mmt.

United Spirits: The alcohol player reported a 13.7 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 258 crore, while revenue was up 8.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,549 crore in June 2025 quarter. Ebitda dropped 9.4 per cent YoY to Rs 415 crore, while margins dropped to 16.3 per cent for the quarter.

Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the group’s formulation manufacturing plant in SEZ – II, Ahmedabad, from August 11-13. The inspection was a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) for three products, focusing on general cGMP, and concluded with no observations.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The railway ticketing company reported a 7.4 per cent YoY increase in the net profit at Rs 331 crore, while revenue surged 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,159.6 crore for April-June 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 5.8 per cent YoY to Rs 396 crore, with margins inching up 34.2 per cent for the quarter.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player reported a 79 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 150 crore, while revenue surged 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,281 crore for Q1FY26. Ebitda increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 323.9 crore, while margins slipped to 25.3 per cent for the quarter.

Muthoot Finance: The gold loan lender posted an 89.6 per cent YoY jump in Q1FY26 net profit to Rs 2,046 crore, its highest-ever quarterly profit, beating estimates. Net interest income rose 50.6 per cent to Rs 3,473 crore, with NIMs improving to 12.15 per cent for the quarter.

Man Infraconstruction: The infra player reported a 30.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 58.32 crore, while revenue plunged 46.5 per cent YoY to Rs 183 crore for June 2025 quarter. Ebitda crashed 51.4 per cent YoY to Rs 40.6 crore, while margins dropped to 22.2 per cent for the period.

Jubilant Foodworks: The QSR chain reported a 60 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 97.2 crore, while revenue increased 17 per cent YoY to Rs 2,260.9 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The fashion and apparel retailer and its subsidiary Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures (ABDFVL) signed agreements with ServiceNow Ventures Holdings for an investment of up to Rs 437 crore in ABDFVL via preferential allotment of compulsorily convertible preference shares.

Deepak Nitrite: The speciality chemicals reported a 44.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 112 crore, while revenue increased 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,889.8 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. The Ebitda fell 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 189.3 crore, while margins crashed to 10 per cent for the quarter.

Vishal Mega Mart: The retail chain reported a 37.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 206 crore, while revenue increased 21 per cent YoY to Rs 3,140.3 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 459 crore, while margins improved slightly to 14.6 per cent for the quarter.

Jain Irrigation Systems: The irrigation solutions company has secured a Rs 135 crore order from MSEDCL under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM B Scheme to design, supply, install, and commission 5,438 off-grid DC solar water pumps across Maharashtra.

Genesys International Corporation: The advanced mapping and geospatial services player reported a 32.30 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 7.12 crore, while revenue surged 26.20 per cent YoY to Rs 72.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda stood at Rs 30.77 crore, up 41.04 per cent YoY.