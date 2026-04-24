Top stocks in news: RIL, Infy, LTM, Tata Capital, Cyient, IEX, Adani Energy, Equitas SFB

Indian equity benchmark indices extended weakness and settled lower on Thursday led by elevated crude oil prices, denting market sentients. The BSE Sensex plunged 852.49 points, or 1.09 per cent, to close at 77,664, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 205.05 points, or 0.84 per cent, to end at 24,173.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, April 24, 2026:

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Q4 results today: Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, DCB Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, M&M Financial Services, MPRL, Supreme Petrochem, Tanla Platforms and Zensar Technologies will release their results for the period ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of HCL Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging and Patanjali Foods shall trade ex-date for dividend, while shares of Anlon Healthcare shall trade ex-date for stock-split and bonus issue. Shares of String Metaverse shall trade ex-split, while shares of Vega Jewellers shall trade ex-bonus. Shares of Windlas Biotech shall trade ex-date for buyback.

Infosys: The IT solutions major reported a 20.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 8,501 crore, while revenue rose 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 46,402 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebit rose 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 9,743 crore, while margins came in at 21 per cent. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY26.

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LTM: The IT major reported a 22.9 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 1,387.3 crore, while revenue increased 15.6 per cent to Rs 11,291.7 crore for the three months ending on March 31, 2026. Ebit rose 27 per cent YoY to Rs 1,709.4 crore, while margins stood at 15.1 per cent for the quarter. It also announced a final dividend of Rs 53 per share.

Tata Capital: The Tata group's NBFC reported a 80.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,182.6 crore, while net interest income rose 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,652.2 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 0.57 per share for FY26.

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Cyient: The IT solutions player reported a 64.5 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 65.5 crore, while revenue rose 0.92 per cent YoY to Rs 1,926.9 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebit margins contracted 8.09 per cent and the company also announced a Rs 720 crore buyback at a price of Rs 1,125 apeice.

Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity bourse reported a 10.8 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 129.8 crore, while revenue increased 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 174.3 crore for the March 2026 quarter. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Gujarat Gas: The city gas distribution player, the authorised supplier of piped natural gas in Morbi, has reaffirmed its commitment to the region's ceramic industry by ensuring uninterrupted gas supply and price stability amid recent geopolitical disruptions.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani group firm reported a 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 683.8 crore, while revenue surged 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 7,443 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda declined 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,145 crore, ebitda margin stood at 28.8 per cent.

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Rolex Rings: The auto ancillary company board has approved a proposal for the buyback of equity shares worth up to Rs 180 crore at a price of Rs 180 per share, comprising the purchase of 1 crore shares. The promoters of the company have indicated their intention not to participate in the proposed buyback.

UTI Asset Management Company: The mutual fund player reported a net loss of Rs 51.44 crore, while revenue rose 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 390.3 crore for the March 2026 quarter. The company board announced a financial dividend of Rs 40 per share for FY26.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: The tech-enabled healthcare player's US subsidiary, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc, will acquire 100 per cent of the shareholding in US-based TruBridge Inc for $565 million.

Choice International: The financial services player reported a 26.76 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 68 crore, while revenue rose 23.06 per cent YOY to Rs 314 crore for the first quarter of 2026. Ebitda rose 24.77 per cent YoY to Rs 123 crore, while margins improved 54 bps to 39.08 per cent for the reported quarter. Equity AUM rose 35 per cent YoY to Rs 2,311 crore.

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Equitas Small Finance Bank: The private lender has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the reappointment of Vasudevan PN as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three years, effective July 23.

CIE Automotive India: The auto ancillary player reported a 20.8 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 249.4 crore, while revenue rose 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,612 crore for the March 2026 quarter.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The speciality chemical player reported a 29 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 200.8 crore, while revenue increased 13.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,287.8 crore for the January-March 2026 period.

Birla Corporation: The cement company has commenced mining operations at its Bikram Coal Mine, located in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. The Bikram Coal Mine has extractable reserves of 9.44 million tonnes of thermal coal.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle: The jewellery player returned to black as it reported a net profit at Rs 36.4 crore, while its revenue increased 49.1 per cent YoY to Rs 687.7 crore for the three months ended March 2026. Its adjusted ebitda zoomed 243.1 per cent YoY to Rs 147.4 crore, while adjusted ebitda margins soared 1,213 basis points to 21.4 per cent for the quarter.

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Star Cement: The cement player's subsidiary, Star Cement North East, has acquired 100 per cent shareholding of Jaitaran Renewable Power (JRPPL) from its shareholders. Consequently, JRPPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Cement North East and a step-down subsidiary of Star Cement.