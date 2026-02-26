Top stocks in news: RIL, Lupin, IRFC, Zydus Life, Sanofi, KFin Tech, SBI Life, Angel One

Indian benchmark indices ended with muted gains on Wednesday on the back of global rebound. However, the gains were capped on the back of renewed tariff concerns. The BSE Sensex added 50.15 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 82,276.07, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 57.85 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 25,482.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, February 26, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Stratmont Industries shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Angel One shall trade ex-split today.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Enterprise Intelligence (REIL), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has allotted 59.66 crore equity shares worth Rs 596.6 crore to Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, and 25.65 crore equity shares worth Rs 256.6 crore to Facebook Overseas Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms, Inc.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The company board has declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the company of Rs 2.7 per share for FY26.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company plans to launch Semaglutide injection under the brand names – SEMAGLYNTM, MASHEMATM and ALTERMETM, upon patent expiry in India. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier provided its approval for manufacturing and marketing Semaglutide injection for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The Government of India, the promoter, is not exercising the oversubscription option to the extent of 26.13 crore equity shares (2 per cent of paid-up equity) since there is under subscription of 1.18 crore equity shares of the company as on the T Day (February 25). The total offer size will be base offer size of up to 26.13 crore shares.

Lupin: The Goods & Service Tax Department, Maharashtra on February 25, has initiated Inspection and Search proceedings at the registered office of the company, seeking documents related to payment of GST and claim of input tax credit etc. Initiation of this inspection and search doesn’t have any impact on the company’s financials, operations or other activities.

NTPC Green Energy: The first part capacity of 50 MW out of 200 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-II in Gujarat of company's subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has been declared on commercial operation. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 9201.08 MW.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway company has received a letter of award (LoA) from National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for development of a township in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The project cost is Rs 371.69 crore.

KFin Technologies: MFC Technologies, the joint venture between Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and KFin Technologies announced key leadership appointments of Rajesh Krishnamoorthy as CEO, while Supratim Bandyopadhyay will serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. MF Central transitions into a professionally governed standalone entity

E2E Networks: The cloud services company has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The floor price for the QIP has been set at Rs 2,630.60 per equity share, with the company permitted to offer a discount of up to 5 per cent in consultation with the appointed lead manager.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewables player's subsidiary ACME Suryodaya has commissioned the first phase of 19 MW/38 MWh out of 285 MW/600 MWh capacity of battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This project will be deployed as a merchant capacity while ACME Solar Holdings retains flexibility to shift to a long term PPA in future.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The engineering company's subsidiary PT Crompton Prima Switchgear Indonesia (CPSI) has entered into a heads of agreement regarding a sale and purchase binding agreement with PT Prima Layanan Nasional Enjiniring (PLNE), Indonesia, for the sale of all its factory assets for a total consideration of IDR155 billion (Indonesian rupiah).

Sanofi India: The drugmaker reported a 32.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 61.7 crore, while revenue declined 18.5 per cent YoY to Rs 419.8 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 48 per share for the year ended on December 31, 2025.

Shaily Engineering Plastics: The plastic products player has received order worth Rs 423 crore from a domestic pharma company for the supply of pen injectors over a period of 4 years.

\Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: In light of recent reports regarding the US countervailing duties on solar imports from India, the company clarified that there is no impact on its business operations.

Highway Infrastructure: The civil construction firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 15.64 crore for operations at the Katiyara fee plaza in Bihar, issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract involves engagement of a user fee agency through e-tender for Katiyara Fee Plaza at Km 77+821 in Village Katiyara, District Rohtas.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India: The healthcare products player reported a 50.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 66.5 crore, while revenue increased 47 per cent YoY to Rs 251 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 75 apiece.

KP Energy: The energy solutions company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Enerparc Energy for the development of a 40.8 MW wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat, comprising approximately 20.2 MW of wind capacity and 20.6 MWp of solar capacity.

Xtglobal Infotech: The IT solutions player's US subsidiary XTGlobal Inc has bagged an order from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for Al enablement for engineering services. The work order is for a six-month program increment commencing March 16 and concluding on September 30, 2026, with a maximum payment of around Rs 7.2 crore.