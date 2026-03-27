Top stocks in news: RIL, Vedanta, LIC, Infy, IREDA, Auro Pharma, NHPC, Ola Electric, HFCL

Indian benchmark indices posted big gains for the second straight session on Wednesday amid the easing global tensions between the US and Iran. The BSE Sensex soared 1,205 points, or 1.63 per cent, to close at 75,273.45, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 394.05 points, or 1.72 per cent, to end at 23,306.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, March 27, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Vedanta, Angel One, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson International and Euro Pratik Sales shall trade ex-date for dividend today, while shares of Avax Apparels and Ornaments shall trade ex-split. Shares of Hind Rectifiers shall trade ex-date for bonus issue today.

Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate has categorically rejected recent media reports alleging the purchase of crude oil of Iranian origin, calling them baseless, factually incorrect, and misleading. It urged media outlets to verify facts thoroughly before publication and refrain from disseminating unsubstantiated reports that can misinform stakeholders and the public.

Infosys: The IT solutions major has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT, a KLAS-recognised healthcare IT digital transformation and consulting firm based in Florida, for $465 million, and Stratus Global, a US-based insurance tech consulting company, for $95 million.

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Life Insurance Corporation of India: The insurance major has received a demand order for income tax of Rs 6,146.7 crore and interest of Rs 953.25 crore for FY 2021–22 from the Income Tax Department. The financial impact will be to the extent of the tax and interest demanded.

Bharat Dynamics: The state-owned defence player is establishing two additional manufacturing facilities in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. These facilities are in line with its current order book of around Rs 26,000 crore, with additional orders worth Rs 15,000 crore envisaged in FY 2026–27.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has entered into a marketing and distribution agreement with STADA Arzneimittel AG, a leading European healthcare and pharmaceuticals company. STADA will market and distribute two EMA-approved biosimilars developed by CuraTeQ in select European Union territories, including France and Germany.

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Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state-run shadow lender has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.6 per share for FY26. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed as April 2, 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility: The EV player has launched its EndICEAge campaign, offering its electric vehicles—Gen 3 S1 X (2 kWh) and Roadster X (2.5 kWh)—at Rs 49,999, along with benefits of up to Rs 50,000 across the portfolio. The offer is valid till March 31, 2026. It also introduced a service trust guarantee, offering free Ola cab vouchers in case of service delays beyond the stipulated time frame.

HFCL: The company board has approved the setting up of a preform manufacturing facility through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, HFCL Technologies, with a total investment of Rs 580 crore. Its expansion is part of the company’s strategy to achieve backward integration within its optical fibre cable business.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player company has launched a residential project, Brigade Lumina, spread across 4.11 acres in Bengaluru. The project has an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 700 crore.

NHPC: The utility player's board has approved a borrowing plan to raise debt of up to Rs 8,000 crore during FY 2026–27. This will be through non-convertible corporate bonds in one or more tranches via private placement and/or term loans or external commercial borrowings (ECB).

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Azad Engineering: The defence and engineering solutions company has signed a long-term contract and price agreement for an eight-year term with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan (MHI), for the supply of highly engineered and complex hot-section nozzle vane segments of gas turbine engines.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT services company has announced a strategic partnership with UnifyApps, an AI agent and app builder platform for enterprises. It will leverage UnifyApps’ AI OS architecture and horizontal platform to help enterprises transform into AI-native organisations.

Global Health: The hospital chain Medanta has announced plans to set up a 400-bed multi-specialty hospital in Varanasi. The total investment is estimated at approximately Rs 550 crore.

Exide Industries: The auto ancillary player has invested Rs 450 crore by subscribing to shares of its subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, on a rights basis. With this, the total investment in the subsidiary stands at Rs 4,802.23 crore. There is no change in the company’s shareholding percentage post the investment.

Le Travenues Technology: The online bus ticketing platform AbhiBus (ixigo’s bus business) has announced a partnership with Fleetx, an AI-driven fleet intelligence platform, to introduce advanced video telematics and driver safety solutions across its bus operator network.

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Sula Vineyards: The winemaker has signed a definitive agreement with Moët Hennessy India to acquire Chandon’s world-class estate in Nashik, spread across 19 acres. The facility includes an advanced wine production unit with an annual capacity of 4.5 lakh litres, scalable up to 13 lakh litres.

Capri Global Capital: The company board has approved the issuance of a global medium-term note programme (GMTN Programme) worth up to $1 billion.

Sandhar Technologies: The company board has approved the establishment of an assembling/manufacturing facility for the company’s automotive business in Mexico.

Polyplex Corporation: The packaging solutions player has executed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in TechNova Printrite Products for Rs 62.1 crore.