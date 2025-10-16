Top stocks in news: Rubicon, Canara Robeco, BEL, Axis Bank, IEX, HDFC Life, Hero Moto, LTF

Indian benchmark settled higher on Wednesday after dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve, triggering optimism in the equities. BSE Sensex surged 585.45 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 82,615.43, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 178.05 points, or 0.71 per cent, to close at 25,323.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, October 16, 2025:

Q2 results today: Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Nestle India, LTIMindtree, Eternal, JSW Infrastructure, Indian Bank, Alok Industries, CIE Automotive India, Crizac, Cyient, Ganesh Consumer Products, Indian Overseas Bank, Ivalue Infosolutions, Kajaria Ceramics, Vikram Solar, Waaree Energies and Zee Entertainment will announce their September 2025 quarter results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Elecon Engineering Company shall be trade ex-dividend, while shares of Concord Control Systems will trade ex-bonus. Shares of Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will trade ex-date for split and bonus today.

Rubicon Research: The pharmaceuticals player will make its stock market debut today after it raised a total of Rs 1,377.50 crore via IPO between October 09-13. The company sold its shares for Rs 485 apiece with a lot size of 30 equity shares. The issue was booked nearly 104 times.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company: The mutual fund player will also be listed at the bourses today after it raised a total of Rs 1,326.13 crore between October 09-13. It sold shares for Rs 266 apiece with a lot size of 56 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 9.75 times nearly the bidding period.

Axis Bank: The private lender reported a 26.5 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 5,089.6 crore, while net interest income increased 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 13,744.6 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Provisions soared 60.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,547 crore while NPA fell on both gross and net levels for the quarter.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has secured additional orders worth Rs 592 crore since September 29. The major orders received include tank subsystems and overhauling, communication equipment, combat management systems, ship data networks, the train collision avoidance system (Kavach), laser dazzlers, jammers, upgrades, and spares.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The private life insurance player reported a 3 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 448.3 crore, while net premium income rose 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 18,871.2 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025. Its net commission jumped 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,344.3 crore for the period.

Hero MotoCorp: The leading manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has announced its official entry into the Republic of Spain, in partnership with Noria Motos — part of the ONEX Group — and the introduction of Euro 5+ models.

Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group firm's operational capacity increased 49 per cent YoY to 16.7 GW, the greenfield capacity addition at 2.4 GW. Its sale of energy rises 39 per cent YoY at 19,569 million units.

HDB Financial Services: The financial services player reported a 1.6 per cent YoY degrowth in net profit at Rs 581.4 crore, while its net interest income surged 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,192.5 crore for Q2FY26. Its losses & provision spiked 73.5 per cent YoY to Rs 748 crore, while AUM grew 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,11,721 crore for the period.

Indian Energy Exchange: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has passed one of its biggest orders in recent times in an insider trading case involving shares of Indian Energy Exchange. The market regulator uncovered insider trading transactions worth over Rs 173 crore following a swift investigation and search operations conducted about a month ago.

L&T Finance: The financial solutions player reported a 5.6 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 734.8 crore, while revenue increased 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,335.8 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Its net interest income increased 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,403.1 crore for the quarter.

KEC International: The RPG Group company has secured a new order worth Rs 1,038 crore for the design, supply, and installation of a 380 kV GIS substation in Saudi Arabia. With this order, its year-to-date (YTD) order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate player's net profit increased 29 per cent YoY to Rs 760.3 crore, while revenue jumped 34.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,779 crore for the July-August 2025 quarter.

Angel One: The broking services players' net profit sank 50 per cent YoY to Rs 211.7 crore, while revenue tumbled 20.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,201.8 crore. Gross Client Acquisition stood at 1.7 million, down 41.9 per cent YoY. Total number of orders stood at 360 million, down 26.3 per cent YoY.

Jyoti Structures: The infra company has received an order worth Rs 288.36 crore from AESL Projects. The order involves the supply of towers, survey, soil investigation, foundations, erection, stringing, testing, and commissioning of a portion of the +800 kV HVDC Bhadla 3 – Fatehpur transmission line on a turnkey basis.