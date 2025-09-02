Top stocks in news: SBI, Coal India, BEL, AB Capital, UPL, Fortis, JSW Cement, CEAT, NMDC

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Monday, supported by strong Q1 GDP numbers amid global uncertainties and tariff concerns. BSE Sensex rallied 554.84 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 80,364.49, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 198.20 points, or 0.81 per cent, to close at 24,625.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, September 02, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Companies including JSW Cement, All Time Plastics, Orissa Minerals Development Company, Seven Hill Industries and White Organic Retail are set to announce their results for June 2025 quarter later today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Deepak Fertilisers, Radiant Cash Management, Ajmera Realty, Bansal Roofing, EPL, Gabriel India, GNFC, Hikal, Ion Exchange, Krystal Integrated Services, Modison, Mukesh Babu Financial Services, Panama Petrochem, Prithvi Exchange, Ratnamani Metals, Yasho Industries, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and TPL Plastech shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Bluegod Entertainment shall trade ex-split, while shares of Halder Venture shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Scoobee Day Garments (India) shall trade ex-date for rights issue today,

State Bank of India: Indian Railways signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the SBI to provide significant insurance cover for its employees and their families. Employees who maintain salary accounts with SBI will get accidental death insurance of Rs 1 crore.

Advertisement

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence company has secured additional orders worth Rs 644 crore since July 30. Major orders received include data centre, ship fire control system, tank navigation system, communication equipment, seekers, jammers, simulators, and electronic voting machines.

Coal India: The state-run coal mining player reported a 9.4 per cent YoY rise in the production to 50.4 million tonnes, while offtake rose 7.6 per cent YoY to 56.7 million tonnes for August 2025.

United Breweries: The alcohol and beverage company has commenced production of its flagship brand, Kingfisher, at Ilios Brewery, Andhra Pradesh. Ilios Brewery has a monthly capacity of up to 4.5 lakh cases of beer.

Aditya Birla Capital: The Board has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of five years, and Rakesh Singh as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (NBFC) of the company for a period up to July 22, 2027, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Advertisement

UPL: The agrochemicals company's subsidiary, UPL Global, United Kingdom, has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement for the acquisition of a 49% stake in Grow Chemical, based out of Thailand. The acquisition is expected to be completed by December 2025.

NMDC: The metal reported a 9.8 per cent YoY rise in the iron ore production at 3.37 million tonnes in August 2025, while Iron Ore sales were down 8 per cent YoY to 3.38 million tonnes for the same period.

Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare company's subsidiary, International Hospital (IHL), has entered into a 15-year lease agreement with RR Lifesciences for a 200-bed fully operational multi-specialty hospital in Greater Noida.

Puravankara: The real estate developer acquired redevelopment rights for a prime residential society in Malabar Hill, Mumbai, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Purva Blue Agate. This 1.43-acre project offers a development potential of 0.7 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,700 crore.

Syrma SGS Technology: The electronics systems design and manufacturing company has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Elemaster S.p.A Tecnologie Elettroniche, a global electronics design and manufacturing leader headquartered in Italy.

CEAT: The tyre maker company has acquired Michelin Group’s CAMSO construction compact line business, including their Sri Lanka-based Midigama plant and casting product plant in Kotugoda. It announced a $171 million investment in Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Indraprastha Gas: The piped gas solutions player has entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL) for setting up a solar power project.

Highway Infrastructure: The EPC solutions player reported a 71 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 7.2 crore, while revenue increased 4.55 per cent to Rs 112 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Axiscades Technologies: The IT solutions company announced two new wins in aircraft cabin interiors design, development, and retrofit solutions. The pilot orders, valued at $1.2 million, have been awarded by two global leaders – a global aerospace OEM and a world-renowned aircraft cabin interior company in Europe and the USA.

Sharika Enterprises: The trading and distribution company has received a purchase order worth Rs 19.1 crore from JSW Steel for the supply and services of 220 KV HT cables and the supply of 33 KV cable along with accessories at the Dolvi plant, JSW Steel.