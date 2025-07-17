Top stocks in news: Smartworks, TechM, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, RPower, LTTS, Zydus Life, Reliance Infra

Indian benchmark indices settled on a flat note on Wednesday with mixed cues including muted Q1 earnings of India Inc and delay in the India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex added 63.57 points, or 0.08 per cent, to settle at 82,634.48, while NSE's Nifty50 inched up 16.25 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 25,212.05 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 17, 2025:

Q1 results today: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, LTIMindTree, HDFC Asset Management, Indian Hotels Company, Polycab India, Patanjali Foods, Tata Communications, 360One Wam, LMW, Ceat, Clear Science & Technology, Newgen Software Technology, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation and more are among the companies announcing their results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Coromandel International, Duncan Engineering, GHCL, Graphite India, Oriental Hotels and PDS shall trade-ex dividend today.

Smartworks Coworking Space: The new-age office solutions player will make its Dalal Street debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 586.52 crore via primary market by offering its shares for Rs 407 per share in a lot size of 36 equity shares between July 10-14.

Tech Mahindra: The IT solutions company reported a 34 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 1,140.6 crore, with a 2.7 per cent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 13,351.2 crore in June 2025 quarter. Its Ebitda surged 34 per cent YoY to Rs 1,477.1 crore, while margins were up 259 bps for the period. New Deal wins were at $809 million.

Maruti Suzuki India: The homegrown auto major has announced the standardization of six airbags in the Ertiga and Baleno. This will result in an average ex-showroom price increase of 1.4 per cent for the Ertiga and 0.5 per cent for the Baleno, effective July 16.

State Bank of India: The Board of Directors of the state-run lender has approved the launch of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issuance on July 16, with the floor price set at Rs 811.05 per share. This floor price is lower than the closing price of Rs 831.55 per share on Wednesday.

L&T Technology Services: The IT player reported a 0.7 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 315.7 crore, while revenue was up 16.4 per cent YoY to 2,866 crore for the April-June 2025 period. Ebit fell 0.6 per cent YoY to Rs 381.3 crore, while margins were down 13.3 per cent YoY.

Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA conducted a Remote Regulatory Assessment (RRA) at Zydus’ formulations manufacturing facility in Matoda, Gujarat, for the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) of Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP (10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg). At closure, no observations were noted, and the site was recommended for approval.

GMR Airports: The airport operator reported a 0.9 per cent YoY growth in passenger traffic to 97.93 lakh, while domestic passenger traffic increased 2.9 per cent YoY. International passenger traffic jumped 4.6 per cent YoY, while Aircraft movement increased 2.6 per cent YoY to 61,251.

Godrej Properties: The real estate developer has announced its entry into Raipur through the acquisition of 50 acres of land. Development on this land will primarily consist of premium plotted residential units, offering an estimated saleable area of 9.5 lakh square feet.

Angel One: The broking player reported a 61 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 114.5 crore, while revenue dropped 18.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,140.5 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Hindustan Zinc: The Ministry of Mines has issued a Letter of Intent to Hindustan Zinc, naming it the preferred bidder for the grant of a composite license through the e-auction of the Jhandawali–Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite block in Rajasthan. The block covers an extent of 1,841.25 hectares in the Hanumangarh district.

Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani led company's board of directors have approved raising of up to Rs 6,000 crore via issuance of equity shares and other instruments to qualified institutional buyers through the qualified institutions placement (QIP) and follow on public offer routes.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has entered into an exclusive distribution and promotion agreement with Sanofi India for Sanofi’s oral anti-diabetic (OAD) drugs, including Amaryl and Cetapin, in India. The agreement is effective immediately.

JSW Energy: The Supreme Court has upheld Himachal Pradesh’s right to receive 18 per cent of power free of cost generated by JSW Hydro Energy, as per the agreement. JSW Hydro Energy operates a 1,045 MW hydroelectric project at Karcham Wangtoo, Himachal Pradesh.

Reliance Infrastructure: The company board of the Anil Ambani group approved a Rs 6,000 crore fundraising plan through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) and other modes. The Anil Ambani-promoted company plans to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares or equity linked instruments to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Le Travenues Technology: The parent company of Ixigo reported a 27.5 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 18.9 crore, while revenue soared 72.9 per cent YoY to Rs 314.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter.