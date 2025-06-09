Top stocks in news: Suzlon, BEL, HDFC Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Lupin, MCX, Afcons, GRSE

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Friday as RBI cut the interest rates by 50 basis points and assured strong liquidity in the economy, which boosted traders' morale at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex rallied 746.95 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 82,188.99, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 252.15 points, or 1.02 per cent to end at 25,003.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 09, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Nelco shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of 7NR Retail share trade ex-date for rights issue.

Suzlon Energy: Company's promoter entity Tanti Family and Trust is likely to sell 1.4 per cent equity stake or 20 crore shares of Suzlon at Rs 64.75 apiece, representing nearly 3 per cent discount to the previous close at Rs 66.74 on Friday. The deal is valued around Rs 1,295 crore.

Bajaj Finance: India's largest non-banking financial company has announced June 16, Monday as the record date for 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus issue. The company board had approved the stock split and bonus issue on April 29, along with the results for the March 2025 quarter.

HDFC Bank: The private lender said that the bank and its senior officials are being targeted by unscrupulous persons who are abusing the legal process to thwart the recovery of the long outstanding loan due to HDFC Bank from recalcitrant defaulters i.e Splendour Gems Limited (formerly known as Beautiful Diamonds Limited).

Advertisement

Infosys: The global IT services player has received a communication from the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) stating that the pre-show cause of GST notice proceedings against the company, related to a tax demand of Rs 32,403 crore, have been closed. The closure pertains to the financial years 2018–19 to 2021–22.

Larsen & Toubro: The Infrastructure major will raise Rs 500 crore through ESG bonds, becoming the first Indian corporate to do so under Sebi's newly introduced ESG and sustainability-linked bond framework. An ESG bond is a debt security that funds an environmental, social, or governance goal.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence major has signed a MoU with Tata Electronics to explore opportunities in indigenous electronics and semiconductor development. The collaboration will focus on semiconductor fabrication (Fab), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), and design services.

Advertisement

Asian Paints: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to soon pass an order to initiate a probe against Asian Paints, according to media reports. The investigation would be based on an antitrust complaint filed by Birla Opus Paints, a unit of Aditya Birla Group.

UPL: The global seed company Advanta Brazil, part of the UPL Group, has announced that its Brazilian associate company, Serra Bonita Sementes SA, has entered into an agreement to sell all its assets for $125 million. Advanta holds a 33 per cent stake in Serra Bonita.

Afcons Infrastructure: The infrastructure player has bagged an order worth Rs 700 crore from Reliance Industries for construction works for Vinyl Projects at Dahej, Gujarat. The project shall be completed by the end of June 2026. The scope of work includes civil, mechanical and associated works with installation, testing and commissioning works

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The state-run defence major has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sweden-based marine propulsion systems player Berg Propulsion. This MoU marks a strategic step towards enhancing GRSE’s portfolio in the marine equipment market.

Lupin: The global pharma major has announced to receive approval from the USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Oxcarbazepine Extended-Release (ER) Tablets, 150 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg. This product would be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

Advertisement

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: The leading commodity derivatives exchange has received approval from the SEBI to launch electricity derivatives. The electricity derivatives contracts to be introduced by MCX will enable generators, distribution companies, and large consumers to hedge against price volatility and manage price risks more effectively.

Hindustan Copper: The metal player has executed an MoU with RITES to secure a rapid, reliable and sustainable supply chain of metals and minerals, including critical minerals. The main objective of this MoU is to jointly participate in copper, critical minerals block auctions, develop and operationalise blocks for exploration and mining, and transportation and share associated risks.

GHV Infra Projects: The civil construction company has received a road construction work order worth Rs 546 crore from GHV India. The project involves the strengthening and improvement of various roads in Mumbai.