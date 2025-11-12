Top stocks in news: Tata Motors, Groww, Tata Steel, BSE, Tata Power, Fortis Health, RVNL

Indian benchmark indices rebounded sharply from day's low and ended higher on Tuesday, thanks to the positive signs around the US-India trade deal. BSE Sensex soared 335.97 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 83,871.32, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 120.60 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 25,694.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, November 12, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q2 results today: Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Hindustan Aeronautics, Afcons Infra, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, CARE Ratings, Aditya Infotech, Endurance Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Indraprastha Gas, IRCTC, Info Edge (India), PN Gadgil Jewellers, Prestige Estates Projects, SpiceJet and others will announce their results for the September 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port, Elitecon International, Kaveri Seed Company, Sagility, Symphony and Indus Infra Trust shall trade ex-date for dividend or income distribution. Shares of Allcargo Gati shall trade ex-date for amalgamation, while shares of Allcargo Logistics shall trade ex-date for spin-off today.

Tata Motors: The automobile company, formerly known as TML Commercial Vehicles, is set to debut on the BSE and NSE today, after the scheme of arrangement.

Advertisement

Billionbrains Garage Ventures: The parent company of Groww is set to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 6,632.30 crore via IPO between November 03-07 by selling its shares for Rs 100 apeice. The issue was overall subscribed 17.60 times.

BSE: The leading exchange reported a 61 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 558 crore, while revenue jumped 44 per cent YoY to Rs 1,068 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Its ebitda increased 78 per cent YoY to Rs 690 crore, while margins improved 1200 bps to 64.4 per cent.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Group's utility player reported a 0.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 919.4 crore, while revenue retreated 1 per cent to Rs 15,544.9 crore in the September 2025 quarter. It proposed to acquire a 40 per cent stake in a special purpose vehicle for Rs 1,572 crore.

Advertisement

Fortis Healthcare: The hospital chain reported a 82.44 per cent rise in the net profit at Rs 322 crore, while revenue improved 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,331.4 crore for Q2FY26. Ebitda rose 28 per cent YoY to Rs 557, while margins improved at 24 per cent.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway firm reported a 19.7 per cent fall in the net profit at Rs 230.3 crore, while revenue inched up 5.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,123 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda dropped 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 216.9 crore, while margins contracted 140 bps to 4.2 per cent.

Awfis Space Solutions: The coworking space provider reported a 58.8 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 15.9 crore, while revenue was up 25.5 per cent YoY to Rs 366.8 crore for the September 2025 quarter. This quarter was net of exceptional items, thus Ebitda rose 32.7 per cent YoY to Rs 132.3 crore and margins improved to 36 per cent.

Transrail Lighting: The EPC solutions player reported a 65 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 55.11 crore, while revenue was up 43.6 crore to Rs 1,534 crore for the three months ended September 2025 quarter. Ebitda was seen up 33.6 per cent at Rs 156.8 crore, while margins stood at 10 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial services player reported a net profit at Rs 34.7 crore, up 71 per cent YoY, while revenue came in at Rs 432.2 crore, up 42.9 per cent YoY for July-September 2025 period. Ebitda increased 48.1 per cent YoY to Rs 43.7 crore. The company entered the retail card segment with AU Small Finance Bank.

Moneyboxx Finance: The MSME-focused shadow lender has expanded its footprint to 12 states with over 160 branches across the country, while continuing to serve a rapidly growing base of over 2.17 lakh borrowers through affordable, technology-driven financial solutions. It aims to reach Rs 1,200 crore assets under management (AUM) milestone by the end of FY26.