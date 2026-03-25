Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, BPCL, United Spirits, NTPC Green, Waaree, Natco, Welspun

Indian benchmark indices posted strong gains on Tuesday as the US announced to temporarily pause the strikes in West Asian, supporting the sentiments. The BSE Sensex soared 1,372.06 points, or 1.89 per cent, to close at 74,068.45, while NSE's Nifty50 zoomed 399.75 points, or 1.78 per cent, to end at 22,912.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 25, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Manbro Industries and V2 Retail shall trade ex-split while shares of Regal Entertainment & Consultants shall trade ex-date for rights issue today. Shares of Gujarat Intrux, Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust and Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust shall trade ex-date for dividend or income distribution today.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal major has acquired 178.57 crore shares worth up to $180 million (Rs 1,680.27 crore) in its subsidiary, Tata Steel Holdings.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing major's and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India's joint venture NeuEN Green has secured a contract to supply 10,000 tonnes per annum (10 KTPA) of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery (NRL). It has commissioned its second-generation bioethanol refinery at Bargarh.

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United Spirits: The alcobev major has completed the sale of its Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 16,600 crore ($1.78 billion). The bid was won by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, Brookfield, Times Internet and Bolt Ventures.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nxtra Data for the development of renewable energy projects to supply round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy power to Nxtra Datacenters on a pan-India basis for captive consumption.

Waaree Energies: The company board of renewable energy player has approved an increase in its equity stake in its subsidiary, Waaree Transpower to 75.10 per cent. The board also has approved capital expenditure of Rs 3,900 crore for a glass manufacturing plant in its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Green Glass, with a capacity of 2,500 TPD.

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The private life insurance player has received an order from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, demanding income tax of Rs 391 crore for AY 2024–25.

Samman Capital: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the acquisition of a 66.65 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital by Avenir Investment RSC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC). RBI also cleared the appointment of IHC nominee Alwyn Dinesh Crasta as a director on the company's board for a period of up to five years.

Welspun Corp: The metal pipe maker's arm Welspun Pipes Inc, USA (WPI), will acquire a 22 per cent stake in East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) from Welspun Mauritius Holdings (WMHL) for SAR 979.90 million. WPI and WMHL are wholly owned subsidiaries of the company.

TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler maker has received board approval for the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Ceigall India: The EPC player has received two work orders worth Rs 298 crore from Purvah Green Power, to be executed in Andhra Pradesh. Besides this, a tender worth Rs 207 crore, won by the company’s subsidiary Ceigall Infra Projects from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board, has been cancelled due to administrative reasons.

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Natco Pharma: The pharma company board has approved a scheme of arrangement between the company and Natco Crop Health Sciences. The appointed date under the scheme is October 1, 2026. The board has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Nigeria, with an investment of up to $0.1 million, to be named Natco Pharma Nigeria.

Fino Payments Bank: The private lender acknowledged the Telangana High Court hearing held on March 23, 2026, with the order received on March 24, which ordered dismissing the writ petition filed by its MD and CEO Rishi Gupta, who had challenged his arrest. It added that it will explore appropriate legal recourse in the matter.

Sanathan Textile: The yarn spinning player's subsidiary, Sanathan Polycot, has entered into a share subscription and shareholders’ agreement, along with a power supply and consumption Agreement (PSCA), to acquire a 26 per cent stake in Serentica Renewables India 33 Private, a subsidiary of Serentica Renewables India for a contracted capacity of 32 MW.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Shareholders have approved the appointment of Aman Mehta as Managing Director of the company, effective January 21, 2026.

Thomas Cook India: The company board has approved the execution of a supplemental agreement to the share subscription-cum-Joint Venture Agreement with Atirath Technologies for investing in the joint venture company, Indian Horizon Marketing Services, to co-develop a Travel AI platform.

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Aequs: Dinesh Iyer has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the recently listed defence company, effective June 30, 2026.