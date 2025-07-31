Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, Brigade Hotel, M&M, Jio Financial, LTIM, IndiGo, RITES

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Wednesday after a range-bound trading session amid the volatility over Q1 results and trade deals, which was announced later in the day. BSE Sensex gained 143.91 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 81,481.86, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 33.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 24,855.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 31, 2025:

Q1 results today: Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Coal India, Vedanta, Dabur, Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor Company, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Swiggy, Mankind Pharma, JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Eicher Motors and Emami are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Petroleum, Coforge, Carborundum Universal, Chembond Material, Prataap Snacks, Godrej Agrovet, Granules India, Igarashi Motors, IG Petrochemicals, ITD Cementation India, JK Tyre & Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, KPT Industries, Rama Phosphates, TTK Prestige, United Breweries, Usha Martin, V-Guard shall trade ex-dividend today.

Brigade Hotel Ventures: The South India-based hotel chain shall make its stock market debut today. The company raised a a total of Rs 759.60 crore via its IPO, which was sold for Rs 90 apiece with a lot size of 166 equity shares between July 24-28. The issue was overall subscribed only 4.48 times.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal arm reported a 118.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,007.4 crore but its revenue fell 2.9 per cent YoY to Rs 53,178.1 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 7,427.5 crore with Ebitda margins expanding to Rs 13.97 per cent for the quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The homegrown carmaker reported a 24.4 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 4,083.3 crore, with a 22.8 per cent YoY jump in revenue at Rs 45,435.9 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Jio Financial Services: The company board has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of up to 50 crore warrants at Rs 316.50 per warrant, aggregating up to Rs 15,825 crore, via preferential issue on a private placement basis to members of the promoter group of the company.

InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company of IndiGo reported a 20.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 21,76.3 crore, while revenue rose 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 20,496.3 crore. Ebitdar fell 1.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,738.6 crore, while Ebidtar margins fell to 28 per cent for the quarter.

LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company has launched BlueVerse CraftStudio, a next-generation agency that harnesses Adobe’s latest AI-powered innovations to help organizations streamline their marketing operations and unlock significant business benefits.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker's subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma USA, has entered into a definitive agreement with Lannett Seller Holdco Inc, under which Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc will acquire 100% of the membership interest in Lannett Company LLC from Lannett Seller Holdco Inc, at an enterprise value of $250 million (Rs 2,185 crore).

IIFL Finance: The NBFC's consolidated net profit declined by 19 per cent YoY to Rs 274.2 crore for the April–June 2025 quarter, due to a sharp rise in impairment provisions. Its NII shrank 3 per cent YoY to Rs 976.5 crore in Q1FY26, while Loan losses and provisions more than doubled to Rs 512.46 crore. Gross NPAs inched up to 2.3 per cent at the end of June 2025

RITES: The transport infrastructure consultancy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), for infrastructure and rural development projects in India and abroad.

Computer Age Management Services: The registrar and financial services player reported a muted 0.9 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 109 crore for the June 2025 quarter, while revenue increased 6.9 per cent YoY to Rs 354 crore. Ebitda was up 3.3 per cent to Rs 154.1 crore and margins dropped to 43.5 crore for the quarter.

Bharat Forge: The company will establish a new advanced ring mill for aerospace applications, following the signing of contracts with Pratt & Whitney, Canada, for the supply of aerospace components. The new ring mill will be set up as part of BFL’s ongoing expansion of its aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Kaynes Technologies: The EMS player reported a 47 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 74.6 crore, while revenue increased 33.6 per cent YoY to Rs 673.4 crore for the April-June 2025 period. Ebitda rose 68 per cent YoY to Rs 113 crore with margins coming in at 16.6 per cent.

Gujarat Gas: The city gas distribution company has slashed industrial gas prices by Rs 3.25 per SCM (standard cubic metre) to Rs 52.23 per SCM, effective August 1, suggest some media reports.

Sagility India: The IT enabled services provider reported a manifold jump in the bottomline at Rs 148.5 crore with a 25.8 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 1,538 crore for June 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 77.8 per cent YoY to Rs 345.5 crore and margins zoomed to 22.4 per cent.