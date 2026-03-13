Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, Max Financial, IOB, Gravita, IRFC, Acme Solar, RailTel

Indian benchmark indices continued to extend weakness on Thursday amid the rising geopolitical concerns in West Asia, dampening risk appetite after attacks on oil & gas ship vessels. The BSE Sensex tanked 829.29 points, or 1.08 per cent, to close at 76,034.42, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 227.70 points, or 0.95 per cent, to end at 23,639.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, March 13, 2026:

Quarterly results today: Companies including PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Vivimed Labs, and Housing Development and Infrastructure will announce their results for the December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation, RailTel Corporation of India and Toss The Coin shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of eClerx Services and Frontier Springs shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure shall trade ex-split today.

Max Financial Services: The company board of the NBFC has approved fund-raising worth Rs 2,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or any other method. The proposed utilisation of the funds is primarily to meet the funding requirements of its material subsidiary, Axis Max Life Insurance, to support its business growth and expansion plans.

Tata Steel: The metal major has received a show cause cum demand notice (SCN) dated June 27, 2025 and it is required to show cause before the Additional/Joint Commissioner of Central GST & Central Excise, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand as to why the Goods and Service Tax (GST) amounting to Rs 1007.54 crore along with interest/penalty, if any, shall not be demanded and recovered.

Indian Overseas Bank: The state-run lender bank has reduced the one-month MCLR by 10 basis points, effective March 15, while the MCLR for other tenures remains unchanged.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The cement company has been declared the ‘preferred bidder’ for the mining lease of the Juipahar New Umrangso Limestone Block (A and B) in Assam. The limestone blocks (A and B) are spread over an area of 405 hectares. The company board has approved the acquisition of a 77.96 percent equity shareholding in NECEM Cements.

KPI Green Energy: The renewable energy player has energised an additional 35 MWp of solar capacity, taking its total operational IPP capacity to 589 MWp. With projects currently in hand, the company remains well on track to commission an additional 1,582 MWp in the near term, which will expand its total IPP portfolio to 2.17 GWp.

Action Construction Equipment: The construction products maker has executed a joint venture agreement with Kato Works, Japan. The collaboration is expected to enhance product competitiveness by improving performance and cost efficiency, while also enabling the partners to address new growth opportunities across domestic and international markets.

Gravita India: The recycling company has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 98.95 percent stake in Rashtriya Metal Industries for Rs 559.08 crore. The transaction is expected to be closed by March 31, 2026.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy solutions player's wholly owned subsidiary ACME Sun Power, has commissioned the second phase of 33.335 MW / 160.51 MWh out of the total 300 MW / 1,409.34 MWh capacity of its battery energy storage system project located in Phalodi and Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The commercial operation date for the stated Phase II will be March 14.

Balaji Amines: The specialty chemicals player is currently experiencing significant logistics disruptions in the procurement of ammonia, one of the key raw materials used in the manufacture of methylamines, ethylamines, and their derivatives, due to the ongoing war in the Middle East region. The situation has arisen due to the non-availability of ammonia.

Kalpataru: The real estate player has signed a redevelopment project of Shree Mahalakshmi CHS at Andheri West, Mumbai. The project spans around 3 acres of prime land with a total potential carpet area of 0.4 msf and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,400 crore.

DCM Shriram: The diversified solutions player's board announced equity investment of upto Rs 87 crore for minimum 26 per cent equity stake in one or more Special Purpose Vehicles, to be created for setting up a renewable energy power project for its Bharuch Plant; and capital expenditure of upto to Rs 130 crore, towards related infrastructure development.

Manorama Industries: The company board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants or other convertible securities, via a qualified institutional placement or any other method.

Nectar Lifesciences: The microcap pharma player has entered into an inter-corporate loan agreement worth up to Rs 100 crore with Avensis Exports. Avensis Exports is a subsidiary of the company.