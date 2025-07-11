Top stocks in news: TCS, HUL, Glenmark Pharma, IREDA, Tata Elxsi, AR Wealth, Birla Corp, ZEEL

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday amid the weakness in the IT pack and caution among traders over unclear India-US trade deals. BSE Sensex dropped 345.80 points, or 0.41 per cent, to settle at 83,190.28, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 120.85 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 25,355.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 11, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Alkosign, Dynamic Cables, RIR Power Electronics and Roto Pumps shall trade ex-bonus today.

Dividend shares today: Active Infra, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare, Atul, Balkrishna Industries, BHEL, Can Fin Homes, D-Link (India), Geojit Financial, IDFC First Bank, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Mahindra Logistics Nilkamal, Nucleus Software, PTL Enterprises, Roto Pumps, Shriram Finance, Sobha, UPL, Xchanging Solutions, Zensar Tech & Zydus Wellness shall trade ex-dividend today.

Q1 results today: Avenue Supermarts, Elecon Engineering Company, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Aditya Birla Money, Amal, Nath Bio-Genes (India), Emerald Finance and Droneacharya Aerial Innovations are among the companies that will announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions major reported a 6 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 12,760 crore, while revenue rose 1.3 per cent YoY to Rs 63,437 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Revenue dipped 3.1 per cent YoY in constant currency terms. Ebit margin dropped to 24.5 per cent, with total contract value at $9.4 billion. It also declared a dividend of Rs 11 apiece.

Advertisement

Hindustan Unilever: Rohit Jawa will step down as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company, effective July 31. The Board has appointed Priya Nair as the MD & CEO for a term of five consecutive years, effective August 1.

Tata Elxsi: The IT solutions player clocked a net profit of Rs 144.4 crore, down 21.6 per cent on a YoY basis, in the June 2025 quarter. Its revenue fell 3.7 per cent YoY to Rs 892.1 crore for the quarter.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: IGI Therapeutics, a Glenmark Pharma subsidiary, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with AbbVie for its lead asset ISB 2001, developed using the BEAT® protein platform. IGI will receive $700 million upfront, up to $1.225 billion in milestones, and tiered royalties. AbbVie gains rights across major global markets.

Advertisement

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state-run NBFC reported a 35.7 per cent YoY to Rs 246.9 crore, while revenue jumped 29 per cent YoY to Rs 1,947.6 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Impairment on financial instruments stands at Rs 362.6 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media major has failed to secure the required shareholder votes to raise funds by issuing warrants, blocking plans by the founding Goenka family to increase their stake in the broadcaster. Only 59.5 per cent of participating shareholders supported the resolution—falling short of the 75 per cent majority required for approval.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth manager reported a 27.9 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 93.9 crore, while revenue increased 15.3 per cent to Rs 274 crore for the first quarter of FY26. Its total AUM increased 27 per cent YoY to Rs 87,797 crore for the reported period.

Birla Corporation: The cement products company has been declared the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for the Tadas Limestone Block-II in Nagaur district, Rajasthan, as per a notification issued by the Directorate of Mines & Geology on July 10, 2025. The block spans 160.39 hectares, and Birla Corp secured it with the highest final price offer of 63.50%.

Advertisement

Aegis Logistics: The logistics company has transferred its liquified petroleum gas (LPG) terminal, with cryogenic static storage capacity of 48,000 MT at Pipavav, to Aegis Vopak Terminals via a slump sale on a going concern basis for Rs 428.4 crore.

Centrum Capital: The Board of Directors will meet on July 15 to consider a proposal for raising funds via the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities.