Top stocks in news: TCS, Suzlon, ICICI Bank, HindCopper, Sunshine, Kotak Bank, Afcons, Shankesh

Corporate actions today: Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism ex-split today, while shares of Ducon Infratechnologies, Esaar India, Quint Digital and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Aditya Vision, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Diffusion Engineers, Mobavenue AI Tech, NR Agarwal Industries, Premco Global, MAS Financial Services and Shivalik Bimetal Controls shall trade ex-dividend today.

Sunshine Pictures: The media and entertainment content player will begin its stock market journey from Tuesday after it raised Rs 282 crore from its primary offering, which ran for subscription between August 18-20. The company sold its shares of Rs 360 apeice with a lot size of 41 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 105.81 times, attracting nearly 34.18 lakh applications.

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Shankesh Jewellers: The jewellery player will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday after the company raised a total of Rs 274 crore from its maiden stake sale between August 18-20, selling its shares for Rs 93 apeice with a lot size of 160 equity shares. The issue received muted demand across investor categories and was subscribed only 2.80 times overall.

Hindustan Copper: The Government of India will sell a 3 per cent stake in the copper miner through an offer-for-sale (OFS), with an option to sell an additional 3 per cent through the green-shoe option in case of oversubscription. The OFS will have a floor price of Rs 514 per share, representing a 9.5 per cent discount to Hindustan Copper’s Monday closing price of Rs 567.90.

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Tata Consultancy Services: The company board of Tata Consultancy Services Netherlands BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tata Group's IT giant company, approved the acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity shares of MHP Management- und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP), a subsidiary of Porsche AG (Porsche), for an enterprise value of euro 320 million.

ICICI Bank: The leading private lender has priced $1 billion of Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes under its $7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. Moody's Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have assigned Baa3 and BBB ratings, respectively, to the notes.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The leading private lender allotted $650 million of 5.478 per cent senior notes due in 2031 under its $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The notes will be listed on India International Exchange (IFSC) and NSE IFSC.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner has incorporated CIL Global Pte, a Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary, to explore and develop overseas opportunities in critical mineral asset acquisitions, facilitate efficient management of overseas investments, and provide structural flexibility for future acquisitions.

Afcons Infrastructure: In the arbitration proceedings between the infra player and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the company has received an arbitral award of Rs 335.50 crore in its favour.

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Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Group announced plans to develop 1,325 MW of new wind projects in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayadurg constituency in Anantapur district, as the wind turbine maker looks to significantly expand its presence in the state.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state-run railway player has received a show cause notice from the GST Authority, Delhi Zonal Unit, under Section 73 of the CGST Act, relating to excess input tax credit of Rs 305.38 crore for FY2022-23 due to non-reconciliation of information. The total demand, including interest and penalty, stands at Rs 549.32 crore.

Piramal Finance: The non-banking finance company has launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on August 24, with a floor price of Rs 2,102.65 per share to raise Rs 2,100 crore, said reports citing sources.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The company board of the shipping player will meet on August 27 to consider a proposal for the buyback of the company's fully paid-up equity shares.

UCO Bank: The state-run lender's board approved raising foreign currency funds of up to US$1 billion through the issuance of debt instruments under its Medium Term Note Programme.

Aegis Logistics: The logistics solutions player has executed a business transfer agreement (BTA) worth Rs 525 crore with its step-down subsidiary, Aegis Terminal (Pipavav), to transfer a specialised ammonia storage terminal with a static capacity of 36,000 MT at Pipavav Port to Aegis Terminal (Pipavav) through a slump sale on a going-concern basis.