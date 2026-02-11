Top stocks in news: Titan, BHEL, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher, Ather Energy, Grasim, Britannia

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Tuesday on the back of supportive domestic and global cues such as FII inflows, rupee appreciation and trade deal optimism. The BSE rose 208.17 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 84,273.92, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 67.85 points, or 0.26 per cent, to end at 25,935.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, February 11, 2026:

Q3 results today: Companies including Mahindra & Mahindra, LG Electronics India, Lenskart Solutions, Divis Laboratories, Ashok Leyland, Amagi Media Labs, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, AstraZeneca Pharma, Avanti Feeds, CARE Ratings, Godrej Industries, Max Financial Services, Patanjali Foods, TBO Tek and Yatra Online will announce their results for December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam, Cummins India, Page Industries, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, JB Chemicals & Pharma, UNO Minda, ASM Tech, Austere Systems and FDC shall trade ex-date for dividend or income distribution, while shares of Stallion India Fluorochem, Suryo Foods, AVI Polymers shall trade ex-date for right issue today.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The Government of India, the promoter of the capital good major, has proposed to sell up to 10.44 crore equity shares (representing 3 per cent of the paid-up equity) in BHEL on February 11–12, with a green shoe option to sell additional 6.96 crore shares through an OFS route. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 254 per share.

Ather Energy: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II (NIIF) is likely to sell up to a 1.92 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler maker via a block deal, with the offer size estimated at Rs 533.5 crore, suggest media reports. The deal price is expected in the range of Rs 705.7 to Rs 727.55 per share.

Titan Company: The Tata Group's jewellery player reported a 48.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,470 crore, while net profit increased 40 per cent YoY to Rs 22,522 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 54.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,336 crore, while margins improved to 10.4 per cent for the quarter.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The healthcare major reported a 35 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 502.3 crore, while revenue increased 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 6,477 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. It clocked an ebitda growth of 26.7 per cent YoY to Rs 965 crore, while margins came in at 14.9 per cent. It declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Eicher Motors: The Royal Enfield maker reported a net profit at Rs 1,420 crore, up 21.3 per cent YoY, while its revenue increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 6,114 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,556.5 crore, while margins stood at 25.5 per cent for the quarter.

Grasim Industries: The diversified conglomerate reported a 26.5 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 1,037 crore, while revenue increased 25.3 per cent YoY to Rs 44,312 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda was up 31.2 per cent YoY to Rs 8,925 crore, with margins improving to 20.1 per cent for the quarter.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major reported a 17 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 682.1 crore, while revenue rose 8.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,969.8 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 16 per cent YoY to Rs 980.3 crore, while margins rose 19.7 per cent for the quarter.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle: The automobile player's Indonesian subsidiary has secured its largest-ever order for 70,000 Yodha and Ultra T.7 vehicles for deployment across Indonesia. These vehicles will be used to support agricultural activities and rural logistics, including farm-to-market transportation and regional goods movement throughout the country.

Oil India: The state-run oil exploration player reported a 16.4 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 1,195 crore, while revenue edged lower 0.7 per cent YoY to Rs 8,330 crore for the Q3FY26. Ebitda increased 9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,510 crore, while margins improved to 30.1 per cent for the reported period.

Escorts Kubota: The commercial vehicle player increased 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 358.3 crore, with revenue rising 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,280.5 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 30.7 per cent YoY to Rs 434.8 crore, while margins improved 13.3 per cent YoY for the reported quarter.

Jubilant Foodworks: The quick services restaurant player reported a 65.3 per cent YoY surge in the bottomline at Rs 70.9 crore, while revenue increased 13.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,437 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 20.2 per cent YoY to Rs 482.8 crore, while margins jumped 19.8 per cent for the quarter.

Karnataka Bank: The private lender reported a 2.5 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 290.8 crore, while net interest income came in flat at Rs 792.1 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2025. NPAs fell on both gross and net levels sequentially.

Torrent Power: The utility player reported a 35.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 643 crore, while revenue increased 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,777.8 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 26.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,403 crore with margins coming in at 20.7 per cent for the reported quarter.

Ion Exchange India: The water treatment firm's subsidiary, Ion Exchange and Company LLC in Oman, has received a contract from Petroleum Development Oman for a design, build, own, operate, and maintain agreement for a potable water facility and a sewage treatment facility in the South PDO Concession Area. The contract aggregates to OMR 73.46 million (Rs 1,730 crore) for a period of 20 years.

Tata Communications: The Tata Group company board has appointed Siddhartha Mundra as Chief Financial Officer–Designate of Tata Communications, effective February 23. He will take over as the Chief Financial Officer of the company effective May 1. Kabir Ahmed Shakir will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the company effective April 30.

Afcons Infrastructure: The EPC and engineering major reported a 34.8 per cent YoY degrowth in the net profit at Rs 97 crore, while revenue dropped 7.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,975 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Ebitda was up 12.3 per cent YoY to Rs 409.5 crore, while margins improved to 13.8 per cent for the quarter.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has announced first product approval from the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) for Rivaroxaban, with Akums as the Marketing Authorisation (MA) holder. This approval marks Akums’ global expansion strategy.

Dilip Buildcon: The infra player reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 830 crore, led by expectational gains, even as the revenue declined 17.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,139 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was down 20 per cent YoY to Rs 382 crore, while margins dropped to 17.9 per cent for the reported period.

Highway Infrastructure: The civil construction company has entered into a contract agreement for the operation and collection of user fees at the Mundka Fee Plaza. The contract is valued at Rs 64.68 crore. It had received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for operations at the Mundka Fee Plaza for the project development of UER-II in Delhi and Haryana on January 19.

ZF Commercial Vehicles: The automobile player reporteda a 11.7 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 140 crore, while revenue increased 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,075 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year. Ebitda was up 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 199.3 crore, while margins inched up to 18.5 per cent for the quarter.