Top stocks in news: Titan, BSE, Ambuja Cements, AEL, NTPC Green, GRSE, Railtel, Marico

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Monday led by positive trade deal cues, FIIs inflows and positive global cues ahead of the last leg of Q3 results by India Inc. The BSE surged 485.35 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 84,065.75, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 173.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 25,867.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 10, 2026:

Q3 results today: Companies including Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, Oil India, Afcons Infra, Balrampur Chini, Edelweiss Financial Services, Escorts Kubota, Jubilant FoodWorks, Karnataka Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, Torrent Power, TVS Supply Chain, United Breweries, Wakefit and more will announce their results for December 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Companies including Apollo Tyres, Aurionpro Solutions, BMW Ventures, CCL Products (India), Emami, Jubilant Ingrevia, NHPC, PTL Enterprises, RITES, Transport Corporation of India, Tube Investments of India, Wealth First Portfolio Managers, Capital Infra Trust and Knowledge Realty Trust shall trade ex-date for dividend or income distribution today.

Adani Enterprises: The Rights Issue Committee of the Board has approved and fixed February 13 as the record date for ascertaining eligible shareholders of partly paid-up equity shares to whom the second and final call notice for the payment of Rs 450 per rights equity share will be issued.

Ambuja Cements: The National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad (NCLT Ahmedabad), has pronounced an order sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement between Sanghi Industries and Ambuja Cements.

NTPC Green Energy: The state-run renewable energy player has declared commercial operations of the eleventh part capacity of 14.43 MW out of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project in Gujarat. The current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 8,813.25 MW.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The state-run defence player has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Shipyard to form a consortium aimed at undertaking a large-scale, strategically significant national shipbuilding programme.

BSE: The leading exchange reported a net profit at Rs 174 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 601.8 crore, while revenue increased 62 per cent YoY to Rs 1,244.1 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda more than tripled to 732 crore, while margins improved to 59 per cent for the reported period.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railways company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from West Central Railway for a project worth Rs 454.94 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker reported a 7.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 909.8 crore, while revenue increased 8.4 per cent YoY to Rs 8,646 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The company clocked a net profit at Rs 1,773.6 crore, up 12.4 per cent YoY, while margins improved to 20.5 per cent for the quarter.

Marico: The FMCG company’s subsidiary, Marico South East Asia Corporation (MSEA), has entered into definitive agreements to make a strategic investment in the Vietnam-incorporated Skinetiq Joint Stock Company. Skinetiq owns the digital-first, science-backed skincare brand Candid and also holds exclusive distribution rights in Vietnam for the luxury clinical skincare brand Murad.

Enviro Infra Engineering: The sanitation and treatment solutions player reported a 14.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 421 crore, while revenue increased 1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,500 crore for Q3FY26. Ebitda increased 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 677 crore, with margins rising to 27.1 per cent for the quarter.

Axiscades Technologies: The aerospace and defence player reported a 87.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 28 crore, while revenue from operations increased 25 per cent YoY to Rs 343 crore for three months ended on December 31, 2025. It clocked an ebitda of 63 crore, up 55.3 per cent YoY with margins expanding 360 bps to 18.3 per cent for the quarter.

Indoco Remedies: The Maharashtra State GST Department concluded an inspection at the company’s facility on February 8. It has provided all necessary documents, clarifications, and details as requested. Further, no official document has been issued.

The Ramco Cements: The cement player reported a more than double net profit at Rs 385.6 crore, while revenue rose 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,105 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal. Ebitda was flat at Rs 279 crore, while margins declined to 13.3 per cent for the quarter.

Sansera Engineering: The engineering solutions player reported a 23.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 68.7 crore, while revenue increased 24.7 per cent YoY for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 29.3 per cent YoY to Rs 29.3 crore, while margins improved to 18 per cent for the quarter.

Ceigall India: The civil construction and infra company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for the development of Unit 1, with a capacity of 220 MW, at Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh. The project value stands at Rs 1,700 crore.

Genus Power Infrastructures: The energy solutions player reported a 147 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 140.2 crore, while revenue increased 85.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,122 crore for the third quarter of the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 212.5 crore, while margins stood at 18.9 per cent for the quarter.

Gravita India: The metal solutions player has signed a binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of an equity stake of up to 100 per cent in Rashtriya Metal Industries through a share purchase agreement for Rs 565 crore.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The engineering solutions player reported a 76.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 97.5 crore, while revenue increased 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,738 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 47.9 per cent YoY to Rs 194 crore, while margins came in at 11.2 per cent for the quarter.