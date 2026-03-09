Top stocks in news: UltraTech, YES Bank, Meesho, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddys, RITES, Tata Power

Indian benchmark indices ended with big cuts on Friday amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, which added to concerns around crude oil and gas supply globally. The BSE Sensex nosedived 1,097 points, or 1.37 per cent, to close at 78,918.90, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 315.45 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 24,450.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, March 09, 2026:



Corporate actions today: Shares of TANFAC Industries shall trade ex-split today, while shares of ex-dividend today. Shares of Cupid shall trade ex-bonus today.



UltraTech Cement: The cement major has entered into an energy supply agreement, share subscription agreement and shareholders agreement to acquire 26.20 per cent equity shares of Sunsure Solarpark Thirty Eight, a company engaged in the generation and transmission of renewable energy. The acquisition is aimed at meeting its green energy needs.



Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha to the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Accordingly, Saha has become a Whole-time Director (designated as Whole-time Director – Executive Director) and a Key Managerial Personnel of the bank with immediate effect.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has received a letter from the US Department of Justice, stating that, based on the information available to it, the department has closed its inquiry under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The department has not recommended any enforcement action against the company.



YES Bank: The company board has approved the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as MD & CEO (Designate) of the lender, effective March 12. Tonse will take charge as the MD & CEO of the bank effective April 6, after Prashant Kumar, the current MD & CEO, demits office on April 5.



Tata Power Company: The Tata Group's utility arm announced its collaboration with Salesforce to digitally transform its rapidly expanding rooftop solar (RTS), EV charging, and smart home solutions businesses. The collaboration reinforces Tata Power’s long-term clean energy roadmap aligned with India’s net-zero ambitions.



Meesho: The new age E-commerce player has received an Assessment Order for the Assessment Year 2023–24, along with a Demand Notice from the Income Tax Department, which has raised a tax demand of Rs 1,499.73 crore, including applicable interest.



RITES: The state-run railway firm has received revised estimates for railway electrification work on the Mysuru–Hassan–Mangaluru section, including Hassan–Arsikere, from South Western Railway, on a cost-plus turnkey basis. The project cost is Rs 729.28 crore. It has received a work order worth Rs 45.18 crore from the Government of West Bengal for consultancy services.



Max Financial Services: Axis entities — Axis Bank, Axis Securities, and Axis Capital — have provided their in-principle no-objection to the proposed amalgamation of Max Financial Services into Axis Max Life Insurance.



Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals: The ongoing war in West Asia has adversely impacted the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). In this regard, GAIL (India), the company’s supplier of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), has received a Force Majeure Notice from its upstream supplier, Petronet LNG, citing transit constraints affecting LNG supply.



IRB Infrastructure Developers: Toll revenue in February 2026 surged 21.55 per cent to Rs 746.1 crore, compared to Rs 613.8 crore in the corresponding month of the previous year.



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: Om Prakash Bhatt has ceased to be an Independent Director of the company effective March 8, upon completion of his second consecutive term as an Independent Director after attaining the retirement age.



Go Digit General Insurance: The insurance player has received a demand notice of about Rs 170 crore for short payment of goods and services tax (GST) for nearly five years. The company is in the process of evaluating the legal advice on the implications and would file an appeal.



Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: A step-down subsidiary of the renewables energy firm, incorporated in Kazakhstan, Sterling and Wilson Kazakhstan LLP,, has been liquidated effective March 2. The said company did not have any business activity.



Max Estates: The real estate player has secured RERA approval for the Max One project in Noida. The 10-acre development, with a 2.5 million sq ft potential, is expected to generate a total sales potential of Rs 2,000 crore, along with an annuity rental income potential of around Rs 120 crore.



R Systems International: The company board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2026. The record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to the interim dividend is March 12.

Advertisement