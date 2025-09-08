Top stocks in news: Vedanta, BHEL, Adani Power, Zydus Life, SpiceJet, Auro Pharma, autos

Indian benchmark indices ended flat on Friday after a strong recovery from day's low, thanks to positive global cues and optimism over GST cuts. BSE Sensex fell only 7.25 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 80,710.76, while NSE's Nifty50 rose merely 6.70 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 24,741.00. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, September 08, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hamps Bio shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Titan Intech shall trade ex-split today. Shares of Starlineps Enterprises shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Dividend shares today: Shares of RBL Bank, Aeroflex Enterprises, Apollo Micro Systems, Birla Corporation, BLS International, BLS E-Services, Dilip Buildcon, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, GSFC, Hudco, HFCL, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, ITDC, Jash Engineering, KDDL, Tega Industries, SAIL, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Auto stocks: Following the landmark GST rejig, automakers have been among the first to announce price cuts, passing on the benefits to customers. Auto players including M&M, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor will announce their revised plans soon.

Vedanta: The Anil Agrawal-led Vedanta Group emerged as the top bidder for debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates in an open challenge round on Friday, September 5, suggest media reports citing sources.

Adani Power: The utilities company's stocks will be in focus after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with the Bhutan government-owned Druk Green Power for developing a 570 MW hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-owned engineering and manufacturing player has signed a 10-year exclusive MoU with Singapore’s Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to collaborate on hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock for the Indian market. The partnership will focus on business sharing and marks BHEL’s entry into the hydrogen transportation segment.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company said the USFDA has completed an inspection of its injectable plant at Jarod, Gujarat, with four observations. It clarified none relate to data integrity and will address them promptly.

PNB Housing Finance: The shadow lender company's board has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker said the USFDA has completed an inspection of its Unit-XII facility in Bachupally, Telangana, issuing a Form 483 with eight procedural observations. The company noted these are non-impactful and will submit a response within timelines.

Adani Green Energy: The Adani group firm, through its various step-down subsidiaries, has operationalised 87.5 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat. With the commissioning of these plants, the company’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,078 MW.

SpiceJet: The cash strapped airline company reported a net loss of Rs 234 crore in Q1FY26, compared to a net profit of Rs 158 crore a year earlier, as revenue from operations fell 34 per cent YoY to Rs 1,120 crore. The airline’s net worth improved to Rs 446 crore, while its July domestic market share stood at 2 per cent.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with VOC Port Authority to set up a green hydrogen fueling station at VOC Port, along with hydrogen-based internal combustion engine trucks for port operations.

Aegis Logistics: The logistics solutions company shares will be in focus after it proposed to add 61 million litres of capacity at Pirpau, Mumbai Port, with an investment of Rs 99 crore.

HFCL: The telecom solutions company, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, has secured export orders worth $40.65 million (equivalent to Rs 358.38 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of AK Renewable Infra, for an enterprise value of Rs 79.25 crore.

Ceigall India: The infra company has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the procurement of solar power under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 for 147 MW from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co (MSEDCL), for setting up grid-connected solar power projects at multiple locations in Maharashtra.

Time Technoplast: The plastic solutions player has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the promoters of Ebullient Packaging for the acquisition of a 74 per cent equity stake. EPPL is valued at an estimated enterprise value of approximately Rs 200 crore.

Sunteck Realty: The company board of the real estate firm has approved the issuance of 1,17,64,705 warrants, convertible into equivalent equity shares, at Rs 425 per warrant, amounting to Rs 500 crore through preferential allotment to promoters, promoter group, and non-promoters of the company.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: The metal player has executed a share purchase agreement with Technoenergy AG, Switzerland, to purchase its entire shareholding (40,000 shares of euro 10 each, at a purchase price of euro 4,00,000) in Ratnamani Trade EU AG, Switzerland. With this, Ratnamani Trade EU AG shall become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The leisure and entertainment company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Giriraj Enterprises and/or its partners for the purchase of a 6.65 MW solar power plant at Solapur, Maharashtra, owned by Giriraj Enterprises, on a slump sale basis on a going concern basis, for Rs 16 crore.

Max Estates: The board approved the execution of a securities purchase agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of Base Buildwell, a project SPV holding license and development rights over a 7.25-acre land parcel at Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram. The acquisition will result in Base Buildwell becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.