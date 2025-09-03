Top stocks in news: Vikran, TCS, Anlon, YES Bank, Adani Power, JSW Cement, Waaree Energies

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday after giving up early gains amid NSE's weekly expiry, triggering the profit booking. BSE Sensex shed 206.61 points, or 0.26 per cent, to settle at 80,157.88, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 45.45 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 24,579.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, September 03, 2025:

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Prestige Estates Projects, Patanjali Foods, Asahi India Glass, Carraro India, Concord Biotech, GeeCee Ventures, International Combustion India, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Pokarna, Prevest Denpro, VST Tillers Tractors, and Yash Highvoltage shall trade ex-dividend today.

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions player will make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, September 03, 2025. The company raised a total of Rs 772 crore via its IPO by selling its shares for Rs 97 apiece in the multiples of 148 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 23.59 between August 26-29.

Anlon Healthcare: The healthcare and API formulations player will be listed at Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, September 03. It raised a total of Rs 121,03 crore via its IPO between August 26-29 by selling its shares for Rs 91 apiece in the multiples of 164 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 7.13 times.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions provider has expanded its strategic partnership with Tryg, a leading Scandinavian non-life insurance company operating in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. As part of the seven-year, €550 million agreement, TCS will partner with Tryg to simplify and standardise operations across its three major markets and drive technological transformation.

YES Bank: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of stake by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) in Yes Bank from State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. SMBC had earlier received approval from the RBI to acquire a 24.99 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

Adani Power: The utility solutions player has received approval from the Ministry of Coal to commence operations at the Dhirauli mine in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. According to the geological report, the block has a gross geological reserve of 620 MMT and a net geological reserve of 558 MMT.

Waaree Energies: The company board has approved the renewable energy player's acquisition of a 64 per cent stake in Kotson’s for Rs 192 crore. Following the acquisition, Kotson’s will become a subsidiary of the company. The Board also approved the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of the company’s step-down subsidiary Impactgrid Renewables from its wholly owned subsidiary.

Indus Towers: The company board has approved the telecom infra player's foray into African markets, beginning with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. These markets offer attractive prospects for revenue diversification, operational scalability, and long-term value creation. It will continue to evaluate expansion opportunities in other African markets where Airtel has a strong presence.

JSW Cement: The recently listed cement player reported widening of net losses to Rs 1,356.2 crore, while revenue increased 7.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,559.8 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda zoomed 61.4 per cent YoY to Rs 322.65 crore and margins improved to 20.7 per cent. It reported an exceptional loss at Rs 1,466.4 crore.

UPL: Advanta Mauritius, a subsidiary of Advanta Enterprises, has approved the purchase of the post-harvest business housed under Decco Holdings UK, the wholly owned subsidiary of UPL Corporation, Mauritius, at an enterprise valuation of $502 million.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group company’s subsidiary, Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), has repurchased and cancelled $44.661 million of its $300 million 3.867% Senior Secured Notes due 2031. The buyback, funded through internal cash flows, has reduced the outstanding principal to $255.339 million.

PNC Infratech: The infra solutions company has emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. The project includes the extension of the runway along with re-carpeting, strengthening of the existing runway, and allied works, with a quoted amount of Rs 297.01 crore.

DCM Shriram: The diversified business player has announced a long-term strategic agreement with Aarti Industries for the supply of chlorine. Under this arrangement, DCM Shriram Chemicals will be the exclusive supplier of chlorine from its chlor-alkali plant to Aarti Industries' upcoming downstream chemicals facility at Zone IV, Jhagadia, Gujarat.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality company has announced the signing of three new hotel properties - Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar, Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer. These properties will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

TBO Tek: The Gurugram-based company has announced an agreement to acquire US-based Classic Vacations from Phoenix-based investment firm, The Najafi Companies, for $125 million, expanding its global presence into North America.

MOIL: The mining company reported its highest-ever August production of 1.45 lakh tonnes in August 2025, registering a 17 per cent YoY growth. It also delivered 1.13 lakh tonnes of sales, a 25.6 per cent YoY growth.

Highway Infrastructure: The company has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India for the operation of Muzaina Hetim Fee Plaza in Uttar Pradesh. The contract is valued at Rs 69.8 crore.

E2E Networks: The IT solutions company has received a letter from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, regarding the allocation of H200 SXM and H100 SXM GPUs for a period of 360 days, totalling 1,29,94,560 GPU hours to GNANI AI, for building India’s foundational AI model. The total value of this order is approximately Rs 177 crore.