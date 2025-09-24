Top stocks in news: VMS TMT, Swiggy, HCL Tech, Torrent Pharma, Akzo Nobel, Torrent Power

Indian benchmark indices extended its weakness and settled lower on Tuesday amid ongoing consolidation. Trader sentiments remained cautious with profit booking. BSE Sensex shed 57.87 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 82,102.10, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 32.85 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 25,169.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, September 24, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Sunshield Chemicals shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while shares of Shankara Building Products shall trade ex-date for spin-off today. Shares of Shraddha Prime Projects and SMS Lifesciences India shall trade ex-dividend today.

VSM TMT: The Ahmedabad-based metal solutions player is set to make its Dalal Street debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 148.50 crore via its IPO, which ran between September 17 and September 19. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 94-99 per share with a lot size of 150 shares and the issue was overall subscribed a solid 102.26 times.

Swiggy: The company board has approved the sale of 10 equity shares and 1,63,990 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) held by the company in Roppen Transportation Services (Rapido) to Netherlands-based MIH Investments One B.V., for Rs 1,968 crore.

Advertisement

Akzo Nobel India: Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries is likely to sell up to a 5 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel via block deals, with an offer size of Rs 742.7 crore and a floor price of Rs 3,261.8 per share, suggest media reports.

HCL Technologies: The global technology company has renewed its long-standing digital transformation agreement with the Sweden-based commercial vehicle manufacturer, for AI-powered digital foundation services.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The competition commission of South Africa has granted its approval for the acquisition of a controlling stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals from KKR by the company.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The specialty chemicals player surged 87 per cent YoY to Rs 55 crore, while revenue zoomed 296 per cent YoY to Rs 2,506.9 crore for the June 2025 quarter.

Advertisement

Torrent Power: The Tata Group firm company has acquired 11.95 lakh equity shares (49 per cent stake) of Newzone India (NZIPL) and 30 lakh equity shares (100% stake) of Newzone Power Projects (NZPPPL), the holding company of NZIPL, from the Sarawagi Family and related HUFs for Rs 211 crore. NZPPPL already holds a 51 per cent stake in NZIPL.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality company has signed two new properties – Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Varanasi, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Rewa.

Ceinsys Tech: The IT solutions player has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the appointment of an agency for upgradation and procurement of ESRI ArcGIS Software Products Enterprise Agreement. The order, worth Rs 15.95 crore, is for 4 years.

Dilip Buildcon: The infra company, through DBL-PSP JV, has been declared as L-1 bidder for the project worth Rs 1,115.37 crore by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation. The project involves design, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of infrastructure works at Pudussery Central & Kannambra of Palakkad Node in Kerala on an EPC basis.

Bajaj Electricals: The company board has approved the acquisition of the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand and related intellectual property rights for Rs 146 crore in the territories of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka, from Glen Electric, an Irish brand.

Advertisement

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): The lubricant and refinery company intends to terminate all existing licenses of the joint venture company Texol Oils FZC and the joint venture agreement entered into with the joint venture partner ESPE Oils FZC, and to close/wind up the joint venture company Texol Oils FZC.

Poly Medicure: The pharma company, through its subsidiary RisoR Holdings BV in the Netherlands, has completed the acquisition of ordinary shares of Pendracare Holdings BV and Wellinq Medical BV (PendraCare Group). With this, the company now owns 90 per cent of the economic rights in the PendraCare Group.