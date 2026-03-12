Top stocks in news: Wipro, AEL, Ashok Leyland, MGL, KEC International, SAMIL, Borosil, IOC

Giving up early gains, Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Wednesday amid weak global cues around the energy crisis. The BSE Sensex crashed 1,342.27 points, or 1.72 per cent, to close at 76,863.71, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 394.75 points, or 1.63 per cent, to end at 23,866.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, March 12, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Indian Oil Corporation, R Systems International and Sun TV Network shall trade ex-date for dividend today, while shares of Maruti Interior Products, Supra Pacific Financial Services and Vertex Securities shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Wipro: The IT solutions player has entered into a multi-year contract for business and technology modernisation for TruStage’s retirement services business. TruStage is an insurance and financial services provider based in Madison, Wisconsin.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group company’s subsidiary, Adani Defence Systems & Technologies, has completed the acquisition of a 14.2 percent shareholding in Air Works India (Engineering), increasing its total stake to 99.98 percent. Air Works is engaged in the business of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft.

Advertisement

Ashok Leyland: The automobile maker has announced the ground-breaking of a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility in Chennai, with an investment of Rs 400–500 crore.

Mahanagar Gas: Some of the company’s gas suppliers have curtailed supply amid geopolitical developments hurting global energy markets, which in turn has impacted its supplies to industrial and commercial (I&C) customers. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has advised the curtailment of gas supply to I&C customers.

KEC International: The RPG Group company has received new orders worth Rs 1,476 crore for transmission and distribution projects in India, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. With the latest order inflow, its year-to-date order intake now stands at Rs 22,800 crore.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company: The private insurance company has entered into a corporate agency agreement with Bihar Gramin Bank for the distribution of the company’s insurance products.

Advertisement

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto ancillary player has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to purchase a 100 per cent stake in Yutaka Autoparts India.

Bharat Forge: The defence and forgings player has made an investment in its subsidiary Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH through a capital reserve amounting to Rs 160 crore, or 15 million euros.

Borosil: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced restrictions on the supply of LPG due to a force majeure situation arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its consequent impact on global fuel supply. The company is evaluating the impact arising from the ongoing disruption in the supply of LPG.

Aether Industries: The specialty chemicals player has reported a fire incident at an external warehouse in Surat. All facilities are observing normal operations without any disruption. Also, zero injuries or casualties have been reported.

Omnitech Engineering: The recently listed EPC player has received a five-year contract worth Rs 920 crore from Weatherford Products GmbH via a Master Purchase Agreement.

Lumax Auto Technologies: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi, has approved the amalgamation between Lumax Ancillary and Lumax Auto Technologies. The appointed date for the scheme is April 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Hatsun Agro Product: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Cuttack, has sanctioned the amalgamation of Milk Mantra Dairy with Hatsun Agro Product, with effect from the appointed date of April 1, 2025.

Redington: The trading company has received a favourable order from the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), quashing the demand of Rs 230.21 crore (out of the total demand of Rs 233.66 crore) raised by the Assessing Officer for the Assessment Year 2020–21.

Vascon Engineers: The real estate company has received a work order worth Rs 115.9 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the development of Lotus Park. The work has to be completed within 24 months from the date of issue of the work order.