Top stocks in news: Wipro, HDFC Life, Jio Financial, Auro Pharma, RVNL, AngelOne, Om Power

Indian benchmark indices settled lower, giving up early gains in the fag end of the session, as trader book profits after a strong rally. The BSE Sensex shed 122.56 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 77,988.68, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 34.55 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 24,196.75 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, April 17, 2026:

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Q4 results today: Companies including Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Consumer Care, Aditya Birla Money, Mastek, Blue Blends (India), Eco Hotels and Resorts, Hathway Cable & Datacom, and Infomedia Press will announce their results for the quarter ending March 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma shall trade ex-date for buyback and shares of Blue Blends (India) shall trade ex-date for resolution plan. Shares of Muthoot Finance shall trade ex-date for dividend and shares of Pashupati Cotspin will trade ex-split today. Prima Plastic will trade ex-date for spin-off.

Om Power Transmission: The power infra player shall be listed at the bourses today, that is on Friday, April 17 after the company raised a total of Rs 150 crore via its IPO between April 09-13 in the price band of Rs 166-175 apeice. The issue was overall subscribed 3.33 times.

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Wipro: The IT solutions major reported a 1.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 3,501.8 crore, while its revenue rose 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 24,236.3 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Operating margins declined 20 bps to 17.3 per cent while the company board approved to buyback 60 crore shares at Rs 250 apeice, valued at Rs 15,000 crore.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The private insurance player reported a 4.65 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 497.5 crore, while its net premium income increased 9 per cent YoY to Rs 25,998.4 crore. Net commissions grew 7.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,784.8 crore. The company announced a dividend of Rs 2.10 per share.

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Axis Bank: The private lender will explore the option of fund-raising via the issuance of equity shares or other instruments on April 25, along with the announcement of financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2026.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway player has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the construction of the 3rd and 4th lines between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section, including the construction of important bridges on an EPC mode. The project is valued at Rs 967.92 crore.

Angel One: The stock broker reported a 83.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit to Rs 320.2 crore, while revenue increased 38.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,459.4 crore for the three months ending on March 31, 2025. The company board approved to raise funds up to Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs.

NTPC Green Energy: The state-run renewable energy player has commissioned 150 MW of solar capacity at a 300 MW project in Rajasthan, boosting its overall renewable portfolio. With this addition, NTPC Green Energy’s total installed capacity has risen to 10,276.40 MW from 10,126.40 MW earlier, reinforcing its growing footprint in the renewable energy space.

CESC: The utility player has signed power purchase agreements with four companies- Vismaya Renewables India Project, Hexa Climate Solutions, Purvah Green Power, and Spring Energy- for the procurement of power from grid-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects.

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Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable solutions player reported a 66 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 155.7 crore, while revenue zoomed 131.3 per cent to Rs 1,102.4 core for the January-March 2026 quarter.

Intellect Design Arena: The fintech solutions firm announced the deployment of its eMACH.ai Retail 6DX platform for OnCost, a Kuwait-based FMCG retailer, across its strategic branches, marking a shift to an AI-first, cloud-native retail operating model.

VST Industries: The cigarette maker reported a 120.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 116.7 crore, while revenue increased 30.9 per cent YoY to Rs 457 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share for the shareholders.

Kalyani Steels: Bal Mukand Maheshwari has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Kalyani Steels, effective May 8.