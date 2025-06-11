Top stocks to watch: AB Capital, Maruti Suzuki, Marksans Pharma, Wipro, Reliance Infra & liquor stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled on a flat note on Tuesday amid muted global cues as traders awaited key economic data from India and the US. BSE Sensex fell 53.49 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 82,391.72, while NSE's Nifty50 added only 1.05 points to close at 25,104.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 11, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aditya Birla Capital: Jomei Investments (Advent International) is likely to sell a 1.4 per cent equity stake in the company via block deals, suggest media reports citing sources. The total block size may be around Rs 856 crore, with a floor price of Rs 237.8 per share.

Marksans Pharma: The global healthcare investment firm, OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius FVCI is likely to sell 2.27 per cent stake in pharmaceutical major via block deal amounting to Rs 256.8 crore, said a report from CNBC TV18. The indicative floor price has been set at Rs 249.95 per share.

Maruti Suzuki: The automobile maker reduced its near-term production target for its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, by two-thirds due to a shortage of rare earth materials. A company document reviewed by Reuters shows that the automaker now plans to produce 8,221 units between April and September, compared to the original target of 26,512.

Advertisement

Liquor stocks: The Maharashtra government has increased the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from three times to 4.5 times the declared manufacturing cost (up to Rs 260 per bulk litre). The duty on country liquor will rise from Rs 180 to Rs 205 per proof litre.

Wipro: The AI-powered technology services and consulting company has announced the extension of its partnership with Metro AG, an international food wholesaler, for an additional two years. Under the renewed agreement, Wipro will continue to provide Metro with integrated digital services across cloud, data, application development, and AI-enabled IT support.

Reliance Infrastructure: The Bombay High Court, after noting that no case was made out for an unconditional stay, passed an order directing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to deposit the entire awarded amount— Rs 1,169 crore (inclusive of accrued interest as of May 31, 2025)—with the Registry of the BHC on or before July 15, 2025.

Advertisement

IIFL Finance: The non-banking financial company is set to raise up to Rs 600 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The fundraising is aimed at augmenting long-term resources and supporting the company’s growing lending book.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway firm's board of directors is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 15, 2025, inter-alia to consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation has awarded an order of Rs 44.04 crore to the rail wagon company for supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of traction transformers, SPs & associated works.

Borana Weaves: The recently listed synthetic textile player reported a 11.2 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 10.9 crore, while revenue from operations increased 28.25 per cent YoY to Rs 786.95 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.

Kaynes Technology India: Kaynes Semicon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India, has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Fujitsu General Electronics, Iwate, Japan, for the acquisition of production lines for power modules and other identified assets, for yen 1.59 billion.

CreditAccess Grameen: The shadow lener has raised $100 million in external commercial borrowing from banks in South Asia and the Far East. The syndicated loan facility was structured in dual currencies—Japanese yen and US dollars—and was led by Standard Chartered Bank, the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Advertisement

Sonata Software: The IT solutions firm has announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science’s Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID). The three-year collaboration aims to create an ecosystem that leverages artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to reimagine enterprises of the future, backed by advanced research in computer science.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals: The commodity chemical player is in the process of changing its name to AG Ventures. Bank of America (BofA) bought 53,428 shares in the microcap counter on Monday via block deal. The shares were bought at a price of Rs 289.53 a piece taking the deal size to Rs 1.5 crore.

IFL Enterprises: The agri commodity trading firm's board has approved to raise up to Rs 49.14 crore through a rights issue of equity shares. The issue will open for subscription for existing shareholders on June 19, and will conclude on June 30. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the rights issue is June 13.