Top Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Adani Green, TCPL, LTIMindTree, BPCL, Bajaj Housing & Biocon

Indian benchmark indices posted strong gains on Wednesday on the back of strong domestic and global cues including de-escalating tariff concerns, decent IT earnings and eased-down loggerheads between Trump and Powell. BSE Sensex gained 520.90 points, or 0.65 per cent to end at 80,116.49, while Nifty50 rose 161.70 points, or 0.67 per cent to close at 24,328.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 24, 2025:

Q4 results today: Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tech Mahindra, Macrotech Developers, Adani Energy Solutions, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Persistent Systems, L&T Technologies Services, Mphasis, Laurus Labs, Supreme Industries, Cyient and ACC are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Huhtamaki India and Colab Platforms shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Navkar Urbanstructure shall trade ex-bonus today.



Bajaj Finance: The NBFCs director board will meet on April 29 to additionally consider a special interim dividend for FY25, the sub-division/split of existing equity shares, and the issue of bonus shares, along with financial results.



Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group's FMCG major reported a 59.2 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 344.9 crore, while its revenue grew 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 4,608.2 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board also announced a dividend of Rs 8.25 for FY25.

LTIMindTree: The IT solutions major reported a 3.97 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 1,128.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its revenue rose 1.1 per cent to Rs 9,771.7 crore, while Ebit margins stood steady at 13.8 per cent. The company board also announced a final dividend of Rs 45 for FY25.



Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group firm' subsidiary, Adani Hydro Energy Five, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for the supply of 1,250 MW of energy storage capacity from pumped hydro storage projects.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing player has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with GPS Renewables to establish compressed biogas (CBG) plants across India. This strategic alliance marks a significant step towards advancing India’s energy transition and contributes to BPCL’s net-zero goals.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The housing finance player reported a 53.8 per cent YoY surge in its net profit at Rs 586.7 crore, while revenue soared 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,508 crore in Q4FY25. Its net interest grew 30.8 per cent to Rs 823 crore.



Biocon: The company board of the pharma player has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 4,500 crore via the issuance of equity shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants, by way of qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential allotment, or private placement, in one or more tranches.



360 One Wam: The wealth management player reported a 2.9 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 249.7 crore, while its revenue rose 3.7 per cent to Rs 820.8 crore in the March 2025 quarter.



Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The private lender's net profit jumped 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 291.9 crore in March 2025 quarter, while its net interest income inched up merely 0.2 per cent to Rs 567.9 crore. Gross NPAs declined to 1.25 per cent, while net NPAs fell to 0.36 per cent on a sequential comparison.



Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the re-appointment of Krishnan Ramachandran as the CEO and Managing Director of the company for five years, effective May 1.

Thyrocare Technologies: The diagnostics player's net profit grew 22 per cent YoY to Rs 21.7 crore, while revenue increased 21.3 per cent YoY to Rs 187.2 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Its board announced a final dividend of Rs 21 per share for FY25.



Rallis India: The Tata Group's chemical arm reported widening of its net loss to Rs 32 crore in Q4FY25 against a net loss of Rs 21 crore in the year ago period. Its revenue dropped 1.4 per cent YoY to Rs 430 crore in the quarter.



Panacea Biotec: The pharma company has received an additional award worth $5.2 million (approximately Rs 44 crore) from UNICEF for the supply of 40 million doses of its bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) in Q3 CY2025. In December 2024, it had received an award worth $14.95 million (approximately Rs 127 crore) for the supply of 115 million doses of its bOPV in CY25.



Max India: The company board has approved the issue price at Rs 150 per equity share for its rights issue worth Rs 125 crore. The rights entitlement ratio is 19 rights equity shares for every 100 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as of the record date of April 29. The rights issue will open on May 7 and close on May 22.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: The Board has approved the raising of funds up to Rs 6,500 crore via debt and the issuance of commercial papers worth Rs 675 crore.