Top stocks to watch: GAIL, Voda Idea, NTPC, Concord Biotech, HAL, IRB Infra, BPCL & NTPC Green

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Tuesday as bilateral talks with the US by various nations supported the sentiments. Traders await for RBI's monetary policy later today BSE Sensex rallied 1,089.18 points, or 1.49 per cent to settle at 74,227.08, while Nifty50 surged 374.25 points, or 1.69 per cent to end at 22,535.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 09, 2025:

Quarterly results today: BF Utilities and OK Play India will announce their results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Gretex Corporate Services shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Saraswati Saree Depot will trade ex-dividend today.



NTPC: The power transmission firm has declared the commercial operations of the second part capacity of 90 MW out of the 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I in Bhuj, Gujarat. The first part capacity of 50 MW was already declared in commercial operation in November 2023. The total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group will become 80,020 MW.



GAIL India: The PSU gas transmission and marketing company has announced the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, GAIL Global IFSC, in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gujarat. GAIL Global IFSC will operate as a finance company in IFSC GIFT City.



Vodafone Idea: The company board of telecom major has allotted 3,695 crore equity shares of the company to the Government of India for Rs 36,950 crore. After the allotment, the Government of India's shareholding in Vodafone stands at 48.99 per cent.



Concord Biotech: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA to market its Teriflunomide tablets, which are available in 7 mg and 14 mg strengths. Teriflunomide tablets are used for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.



Hindustan Aeronautics: The Ministry of Defence has given the additional charge of the post of Director (Engineering and R&D) to the company's Chairman & Managing Director, D K Sunil, for a further period of one month, effective April 9.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The company has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India to explore renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across India.



NTPC Green Energy: The power generation company has incorporated NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy, a 74:26 joint venture between the company and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT). NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy will develop renewable energy parks in Maharashtra and any other state in India.



IRB Infrastructure Developers: Toll collections in March increased by 15.8 per cent to Rs 556.8 crore, compared to Rs 480.9 crore in the same month last year. Toll revenue in FY25 rose 23 per cent to Rs 6,360 crore, compared to Rs 5,169 crore in FY24.



SignatureGlobal (India): The realty company's pre-sales droppe 61 per cent YoY to Rs 1,620 crore, while number of units sold fell 60 per cent YoY to 591. Its area sold slipped 54 per cent YoY to 1.36 million square feet However, collections grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 1,170 crore for the quarter.



Shyam Metalics and Energy: The metal player's stainless steel sales volumes of the company grew 13 per cent YoY to 6,619 MT. Its stainless steel average realisations increased 1 per cent YoY to Rs 1.28 lakh per MT Aluminium foil sales volumes dropped 2 per cent YoY to 1,991 MT. Aluminium foil average realisation jumped 14 per cent to Rs 3.59 lakh per MT.



Home First Finance Company: The home financing company launched its Rs 1,250 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on April 8, with a floor price set at Rs 1,019.25 per share.



Phoenix Mills: The real estate company's retail consumption across all operational malls grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 3,262 crore, while its gross residential sales stood at Rs 77 crore, collections at Rs 54 crore in Q4. FY25 retail consumption stood at Rs 13,762 crore, up 21 per cent over FY24.



Sasken Technologies: The IT company's subsidiary, Sasken Design Solutions, Singapore, acquired 100 per cent of the share capital of BORQS International Holding Corp for $40 million (up to Rs 338 crore). Following this acquisition, BORQS International will become a step-down subsidiary of the company.



Route Mobile: Proximus Global, through its messaging specialist 365squared, has unveiled 365guard, an innovative AI-powered solution designed to shield mobile network operators (MNOs) and their users from SMS spam, fraud, and smishing attacks.



Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: The defence player has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers to enhance indigenous commercial shipbuilding capabilities.